MTPR

Flathead Valley Celebrates Poignant Martin Luther King Jr. Day

By 39 minutes ago
  • Crown of the Continent Choir singing
    Crown of the Continent Choir singing "Dear Mr. President."
    Nicky Ouellet

It’s been a rough few weeks for many people living in the Flathead Valley. First, several families and businesses faced a barrage of hate-filled, anti-Semitic phone calls and messages. Then, a group of neo-Nazis threatened an armed march against the city of Whitefish.

The birthday of one of the country’s most celebrated civil rights leaders fell in the middle of this chain of events, a coincidence that many who attended Love Lives Here’s tenth annual Martin Luther King Day celebrations in Whitefish and Kalispell this week found poignant.

"The civil rights movement is not something that happened in the past," Bruce Guthrie said. 

Guthrie is a teacher at Flathead High School in Kalispell, and co-organizer of this year’s event at the school.

"The civil rights movement has been with us since July 4, 1776 and it never went away. It's still with us today, and it is going to be with us as long as there are marginalized people on earth," he said.

The two-evening multimedia presentation, called “Dear Mr. President: These are Our Dreams for the Future,” showcased performances by local musicians and readings by students and faith leaders peppered with quotes from King’s speeches and sermons.

"Dear Mr. President," under your presidency, Donald, I will become an adult," Claire Bradley says.

"I hope to mature in a society where i don't have to disown my culture and my race to succeed," Carolina Sierra says.

"And I hope in these next decades, in these next few four years, we will make changes that will endure for centuries," Noah Love says.

"I'm wishing you a presidency which will eliminate racism and discrimination based on gender or based on religion, minimize the wage gap, and bring this country happiness and peace," Talha Idiz says. 

"My hope is that you and your administration recognize the importance of the environment and take the necessary steps to fix it... I hope that we can provide healthcare to all, and I hope we can continue to grow as the greatest nation in the world," Claire Bradley says. 

"I challenge you to follow through with your promises….find your resolutions, push for your goals, and make the great deals you're always talking about. I hope God blesses you and God blesses America," Noah Love says.

Love Lives Here recognized the Whitefish City Council with its annual Peace Award, for its efforts to make the Flathead Valley a place of peace and harmony.

"This recognition is not really about Whitefish council, but it is about all of you, the good citizens of this valley, who have stood up and spoken out against hate, racism, sexism, homophobia and bigotry, and then you asked your elected officials to do the same," councilman Richard Hildner says.

Threats of an armed march against Whitefish never materialized Monday afternoon. A few hundred people attended the “Dear Mr. President” event held Monday night at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center and Tuesday at Flathead High School.

The centerpiece of both evenings was an excerpt from King’s own reading of his final sermon, “Remaining Awake Through a Great Revolution,” delivered at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., just days before he was assassinated in 1968.

"We are tied together in the single garment of destiny," King said, "caught in an inescapable network of mutuality. And whatever affects one directly affects all indirectly. For some strange reason I can never be what I ought to be until you are what you ought to be. And you can never be what you ought to be until I am what I ought to be. This is the way God’s universe is made; this is the way it is structured," King said.

Eva Maxwell, from Kalispell, says this year’s event was especially heartfelt because:

"Oh, the election and everything. to show up at these things seems incredibly important. because if we don't, things i think are going to go in a direction we won't like. and to have our voices heard is important and to be here is important," Maxwell says.

Her husband Max added, "We're at a time of big big change. and i think that was really a theme here, that things are changing, so it's good to look back, to be able to look forward, too."

Tags: 
Whitefish Montana
Bruce Guthrie
MLK Day
Claire Bradley
Talha Idiz
Carolina Sierra
Noah Love
Richard Hilder
Eva Maxwell
Max Maxwell

Related Content

Whitefish: No Guns At Proposed Neo-Nazi March

By Jan 17, 2017
Whitefish, MT rail depot.
Flickr user Roy Luck (CC-BY-2)

Leave your guns at home.

That’s the message Whitefish City Manager Chuck Stearns sent to neo-Nazi organizers, who proposed an armed march against the city last month.

Neo-Nazi March Through Whitefish Postponed, Organizer Says

By Jan 11, 2017
Whitefish, MT rail depot.
Flickr user Roy Luck (CC-BY-2)

The neo-Nazi website proposing an armed march through Whitefish on Martin Luther King Day now says it's postponing its planned demonstration, after failing to submit a complete event permit application earlier this week.

Neo-Nazis Submit Incomplete Application To March In Whitefish

By Jan 9, 2017
People gathered in Whitefish's Depot Park for a "Love Not Hate" Rally Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Nicky Ouellet

City managers in Whitefish say they’ve received an application for a special event permit from a neo-Nazi website. But, it’s incomplete.

A few weeks ago, the Daily Stormer proposed an armed march against Jewish families and businesses in Whitefish in January.

Hundreds Gather Against Hate In Whitefish

By Jan 7, 2017
Some of the people at the Love Not Hate rally in Whitefish Saturday
Nicky Ouellet

Temperatures were in the single digits Saturday morning in Whitefish, but that didn’t stop a few hundred people from flooding the streets downtown for a block party. With the ski hill as a backdrop, Jessica Loti Leferrier addressed a bundled-up crowd milling around heat lamps and spilling onto snowbanks.

"The extremist groups that have been making all the news do not represent us," she said.

Whitefish Group Plans 'Love Not Hate' Rally

By Jan 6, 2017
Whitefish, MT rail depot.
Flickr user Roy Luck (CC-BY-2)

A group in Whitefish is hosting a so-called "Love Not Hate" rally Saturday, January 7. Organizers are calling the event a stand against oppression.