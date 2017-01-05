Former Gov Schweitzer Endorses Rob Quist For Congress

Montana Musician Rob Quist landed a significant endorsement in his bid to become the Democratic nominee to run for Congressman Ryan Zinke’s seat. Zinke is expected to give up that seat later this year if the Senate confirms him to be President-elect Trump’s Interior secretary. A special election will be held, likely in the spring.

Today former Montana Governor Brian Schweitzer posted on Facebook that Quist, "is a political outsider. Rob has told Montana’s story through song for 30 years ... He understands Montana … Who better than Rob Quist to stand for and up for Montana in Washington DC?"

Quist is the fourth Democrat to express interest in running for Montana’s House seat.

On the Republican side, Greg Gianforte, who lost his bid to unseat Governor Steve Bullock in November says he still hasn’t decided whether he’ll seek his party’s nomination. Today the Bozeman entrepreneur said he continues to get many calls, texts and emails from people encouraging him to run, a decision he is, "still thoughtfully considering."