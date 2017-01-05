MTPR

Former Gov Schweitzer Endorses Rob Quist For Congress

By MTPR News 1 hour ago
  • Former Montana Governor Brian Schweitzer.
    File photo (PD)

Montana Musician Rob Quist landed a significant endorsement in his bid to become the Democratic nominee to run for Congressman Ryan Zinke’s seat. Zinke is expected to give up that seat later this year if the Senate confirms him to be President-elect Trump’s Interior secretary. A special election will be held, likely in the spring.

Today former Montana Governor Brian Schweitzer posted on Facebook that Quist, "is a political outsider. Rob has told Montana’s story through song for 30 years ... He understands Montana … Who better than Rob Quist to stand for and up for Montana in Washington DC?"

Quist is the fourth Democrat to express interest in running for Montana’s House seat.

On the Republican side, Greg Gianforte, who lost his bid to unseat Governor Steve Bullock in November says he still hasn’t decided whether he’ll seek his party’s nomination. Today the Bozeman entrepreneur said he continues to get many calls, texts and emails from people encouraging him to run, a decision he is, "still thoughtfully considering."

Related Content

Rob Quist Throws His Hat Into Montana's Congressional Race

By Jan 4, 2017
Rob Quist is a familiar name in Montana. The Cut Bank native who now lives in the Flathead is famous as a songwriter and musician. Now he's running for Rep. Ryan Zinke's soon to be vacant seat in Congress.
Courtesy

Rob Quist is a familiar name in Montana. The Cut Bank native who now lives in the Flathead is famous as a songwriter and musician, first as a member of the Mission Mountain Wood Band, and then as a solo artist.

Today, Quist said he now wants a job outside the arts:

What's Next For Montana's Special House Election?

By Dec 23, 2016
Montana Politics & Legislature

It’s been just over a week since Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke was nominated to be secretary of Interior by President-elect Donald Trump. Since then, at least half-a-dozen Republicans and one Democrat have expressed interest in replacing him. If Zinke is confirmed by the Senate, Montana will hold a special election next year to fill his House seat.

To talk over what this means for Montana, we’re joined by Rob Saldin, a political science professor at the University of Montana and analyst for MTPR.

Six Montana Republicans Interested In Filling Zinke's House Seat

By Dec 22, 2016
Montana Politics & Legislature

More than a half-dozen Republicans have expressed interest in running for Congressman Ryan Zinke’s seat if he confirmed as secretary of Interior next year. They include 29 year old State Representative Daniel Zolnikov of Billings. The three-term state representative says that he is most concerned about the national debt:

Third Montana Democrat Enters Race For Zinke's House Seat

By Dec 30, 2016
State Representative Kelly McCarthy has expressed interest in running to fill Rep. Ryan Zinke's House seat.
Montana Legislature

A third Montana Democrat has announced interest in the party’s nomination for the state’s lone Congressional seat.

President-elect Donald Trump nominated Republican U.S Congressman Ryan Zinke to be the next Secretary of the Interior Department. If Zinke wins that nomination, Democratic Billings State Representative Kelly McCarthy says he'd like to step in to replace him:

Trump Taps Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke To Lead Interior Department

By Jessica Taylor Dec 14, 2016

Updated Dec. 15, 11:30 a.m. ET

President-elect Donald Trump has selected Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke to be his interior secretary, the transition team announced Thursday morning.

Zinke is a first-term congressman and a former Navy SEAL commander who served in Iraq and was awarded two Bronze Stars. He was re-elected to a second term last month with 56 percent of the vote.