MTPR

Former State Lawmaker Lynda Moss Entering Montana House Race

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Former state Senator Lynda Moss has joined the increasingly crowded slate of Democrats seeking Montana's sole U.S. House seat.

Moss told the Associated Press she plans to make a formal announcement Saturday in her hometown of Billings.

Lynda Moss.
Credit Montana Legislature

She says she would change how the congressional office functions, creating a community action network that would connect government, non-profits and philanthropic organizations. Moss says that could improve services such as health care for seniors and rural residents.

She served two terms in the Senate and was the majority whip in 2007. She now runs a consulting business that provides strategic planning for organizations and agencies.

She's the sixth Democrat to join the race to challenge Rep. Greg Gianforte. The Bozeman Republican won a May special election to replace Ryan Zinke.

Tags: 
Lynda Moss
2018 elections
Greg Gianforte
Montana politics

Related Content

Another Democrat Announces Candidacy For Montana's US House Seat

By Oct 26, 2017
Kathleen Williams announces her candidacy for Montana's U.S. House seat at a restaurant in Bozeman, October 26, 2017.
Eric Whitney

Another Democrat has declared her candidacy for Montana's seat in the U.S. House.

"My name is Kathleen Williams. I'm pleased and honored to formally announce my candidacy for the U.S. Congress."

Kathleen Williams made the announcement at a restaurant in Bozeman Thursday. She represented Bozeman and eastern Gallatin County in the Montana House of Representatives for three terms from 2011 through the 2015 legislative session.

Tom Woods Says Money Won't Deter Him In The Race For Montana's Lone House Seat

By Jackie Yamanaka Nov 2, 2017

State Rep. Tom Woods of Bozeman says there wasn’t one specific incident that was the tipping point that led him to become a candidate for Montana’s lone U.S. House seat.  The Democrat says he's just  frustrated with the direction the country is currently heading.

This includes the millions of dollars it takes to run for Congress.


Whitefish Attorney Joins The Race For Montana's U.S. House Seat

By Oct 31, 2017
Jared Pettinato is running for Montana's lone U.S. House seat.
Courtesy

Another Democrat has jumped into the growing field of candidates vying to challenge Republican Representative Greg Gianforte for Montana’s at-large U.S. House seat.

Gallatin Republican Resigns From Party Group After Tough Talk On Guns

By Oct 25, 2017
Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs in court during Gianforte's sentencing in Bozeman, MT, June 12, 2017.
Louise Johns

An executive board member of the Gallatin County Republican Women has resigned after telling the host of a statewide radio program she would have shot the reporter Republican Congressman Greg Gianforte assaulted this spring.