Former State Lawmaker Lynda Moss Entering Montana House Race

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Former state Senator Lynda Moss has joined the increasingly crowded slate of Democrats seeking Montana's sole U.S. House seat.

Moss told the Associated Press she plans to make a formal announcement Saturday in her hometown of Billings.

She says she would change how the congressional office functions, creating a community action network that would connect government, non-profits and philanthropic organizations. Moss says that could improve services such as health care for seniors and rural residents.

She served two terms in the Senate and was the majority whip in 2007. She now runs a consulting business that provides strategic planning for organizations and agencies.

She's the sixth Democrat to join the race to challenge Rep. Greg Gianforte. The Bozeman Republican won a May special election to replace Ryan Zinke.