Former State Republican Party Leader Vies For Zinke's Seat

  • The U.S. Capitol
    flickr user Tim Evanson (CC-BY-SA-2)

The former chairman of the Montana Republican Party says he wants his party’s nomination to replace Congressman Ryan Zinke.

And Ken Miller says he’s confident he has the support of enough influential Montana Republicans to win that nomination:

“We’ve got commitments from a large number of delegates and feel very confident that we’re going to win this," Miller says.

Zinke may soon resign to become President-elect Donald Trump’s Interior Secretary. His confirmation hearing was held Tuesday.

Governor Steve Bullock has roughly three months to call a special election once Zinke resigns.

Miller, a former state senator from Laurel, says he’d relish the chance to go to D.C to help reign-in excessive federal spending, slash unnecessary business regulations and reduce illegal immigration.

“It’s about changing the direction of this country," Miller says. 

Several other Republicans have expressed an interest in replacing Zinke, including state Senator Ed Buttrey and State Auditor Matt Rosendale.

But Miller says he’s the only candidate so far to have filled out all the necessary paperwork and pay the $17-hundred-dollar fee the state GOP requires of all Republican candidates.

