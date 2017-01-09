MTPR

Fox: Highway Patrol Budget Cuts Could Hamper Campaign Against Human Trafficking

By 48 seconds ago

As awareness of human trafficking increases, so do the number of victims who are being rescued in Montana. Human traffickers use force or fraud to coerce their victims into some type of labor or sex slavery.

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox says next to the drug trade, it’s the fastest growing criminal enterprise in the world.

At first blush, Montana’s numbers don’t necessarily overwhelm. In 2015 one juvenile was rescued from human trafficking here. Last year, five juveniles were.

Attorney General Tim Fox:

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox
Credit Courtesy Montana DOJ

"That might seem to be a small, inconsequential number, but when you talk about five children who have been trafficked, traumatized, their freedom taken away, scarred for life emotionally and physically – that’s a big deal that we can rescue those individuals and help them have a productive and happy life."

Twenty-two adult trafficking victims were rescued in Montana last year. That’s 10 more than the year before.

Fox says that in the past two years alone, Montana's quickly learned a lot about human trafficking:

"We’re getting more calls, more tips. I think people have educated themselves on the signs of human trafficking and what to look for, and are calling law enforcement more often. That’s a good thing."

Tim Fox argues any significant cuts to the Montana Highway Patrol's budget could hamstring the state’s increasingly effective campaign against human traffickers.

Governor Steve Bullock’s proposed state budget calls for millions of dollars in cuts from state agencies.

Tags: 
Human Trafficking
Tim Fox
Montana Highway Patrol
Montana Legislature

Related Content

Montana Lawmakers Address Prostitution, Human Trafficking

By Steve Jess Feb 3, 2015
Montana Legislature

Montana lawmakers are considering a bill that would deal with one of the worst side effects of the oil boom in Eastern Montana: the trafficking of women and underage girls for prostitution.

Stephanie Anderson, who describes herself as a sex trafficking victim told the House Judiciary Committee about her introduction to the sex trade.

SKC To Host Workshop Addressing Human Trafficking

By Jan 14, 2015

A workshop Thursday at Salish Kootenai College in the Mission Valley features two advocates who work with both the victims of human trafficking, and those who perpetrate the crime.

MTPR's Edward O'Brien talks with Missoula Police Detective Guy Baker, a member of the FBI's Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force, and Kat Werner, who manages YWCA Missoula's domestic and sexual violence program.

Baker says trafficking is so pervasive because "there's a lot of money to be made."