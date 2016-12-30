Frigid Temperatures, High Winds Will Usher In The New Year

The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the extreme cold temperatures coming next week.

It’s now saying to expect higher wind speeds, mainly from Butte to Missoula Sunday morning, and now says those high winds can be expected to last into Tuesday morning.

A winter storm watch is in effect for locations from Butte and Sula to the Flathead Valley and far northwest Montana. The Weather Service says many locations will see wind chills around minus 30 degrees Tuesday morning, which can cause frostbite in as little as ten minutes.

The coldest day of the week is now is now forecast as Wednesday, with widespread air temperatures of minus 20 to minus 30 degrees, with some locations possibly reaching 40 below zero. The Weather Service says record cold temperatures remain possible in many places.

Two to 4 inches of snow is forecast for lower elevations from I-90 north to Libby starting late Saturday night, with more in the mountains. Between 8 to 10 inches of snow is possible on Lolo Pass.