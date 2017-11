Front Row Center: Montana Arts Council

Tatiana Gant and Cinda Holt from the Montana Arts Council talk about the Council's efforts to keep the arts strong in Montana.

"We're simply the conduit to getting really good work out of the rest of the state. We send resources and dollars everywhere we can," Holt says. "Happy to say we reach 46 out of the 56 ... counties in Montana."

Learn more on this episode of "Front Row Center."