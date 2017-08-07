Glacier Park Reaches Visitation Milestone, Adopts Parking Limits

For the first time, more than one million people entered Glacier National Park in a single month. Park officials made the announcement Monday.

The crowds are causing park officials to set time limits on some parking spaces, including up at Logan Pass. Next week about 60 parking spaces at the pass will have a one hour limit, aiming to move along the traffic congestion in the Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor.

Today, Park Superintendent Jeff Mow asked visitors for patience, and to “prepare for significant parking delays.”

Visitation to Glacier National park is up more than 20 percent from last year, which was also a record setting year.

Park officials say emergency medical calls and calls for ranger service are also climbing with the increased visitation. Calls for emergency medical help are up 29 percent in the last year.