A Glance At Proposed Campaign Contribution Limits In Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A bill under consideration in the Montana House would raise the campaign contribution limits that individuals, political committees and political parties can give to state candidates. A glance at the limits being proposed:
GOVERNOR:
- Individuals and political committees: $1,990 to a candidate per election cycle, which includes both primary and general elections.
- Political parties: $47,700 to a candidate per election cycle.
OTHER STATEWIDE OFFICE:
- Individuals and political committees: $990 per election cycle.
- Political parties: $17,000 per election cycle.
SENATE:
- Individuals and political committees: $530 per election cycle.
- Political parties: $2,800 per election cycle.
- Political committees would be able to contribute no more than $5,600 in total to all candidates in an election cycle.
HOUSE:
- Individuals and political committees: $530 per election cycle.
- Political parties: $2,800 per election cycle.
- Political committees would be able to contribute no more than $3,400 in total to all candidates in an election cycle.
© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.