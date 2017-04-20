MTPR

A Glance At Proposed Campaign Contribution Limits In Montana

By Associated Press 12 hours ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A bill under consideration in the Montana House would raise the campaign contribution limits that individuals, political committees and political parties can give to state candidates. A glance at the limits being proposed:

GOVERNOR:

  • Individuals and political committees: $1,990 to a candidate per election cycle, which includes both primary and general elections.
  • Political parties: $47,700 to a candidate per election cycle.

OTHER STATEWIDE OFFICE:

  • Individuals and political committees: $990 per election cycle.
  • Political parties: $17,000 per election cycle.

SENATE:

  • Individuals and political committees: $530 per election cycle.
  • Political parties: $2,800 per election cycle.
  • Political committees would be able to contribute no more than $5,600 in total to all candidates in an election cycle.

HOUSE:

  • Individuals and political committees: $530 per election cycle.
  • Political parties: $2,800 per election cycle.
  • Political committees would be able to contribute no more than $3,400 in total to all candidates in an election cycle.

