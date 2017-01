Greensky Bluegrass: Punk-Acoustic That Teeters Between Control And Chaos ("Musicians' Spotlight," November 3, 2016 and January 19, 2017)

For more than a decade and a half, the members of Greensky Bluegrass have created their own version of bluegrass music, mixing the acoustic stomp of a stringband with the rule-breaking spirit of rock & roll. They redefine that sound once again with their sixth album, Shouted, Written Down & Quoted.

