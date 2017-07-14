Gunmen Open Fire At Religious Site In Jerusalem

Israeli police say three gunmen opened fire near a key religious site in Jerusalem Friday, wounding at least two Israelis before being shot and killed by Israeli forces.

NPR's Daniel Estrin reports this is a rare shooting attack at the most sensitive religious site in Jerusalem, a hilltop compound revered by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount.

According to The Associated Press:



Police Spokeswoman Luba Samri said the attack happened Friday near a gate of Jerusalem's Old City and the shooters then fled toward a mosque at the nearby holy site. Police gave chase and they were shot dead at the compound.



Video purportedly from the scene from Israel's Channel 10 shows people shooting and one person falling to the ground after appearing to be shot:

Israeli police have closed the compound and in a rare move have canceled Muslim Friday prayers. Thousands of people pray at the site every week, Reuters says.

