MTPR

Harlowton Asks State Lawmakers To Increase Fuel Tax

By Katie Riordan Dec 19, 2016
  • The mayor and city council of Harlowton are asking state lawmakers to increase Montana’s fuel tax.
    The mayor and city council of Harlowton are asking state lawmakers to increase Montana’s fuel tax.
    Rusty Clark (CC-BY-NC-2)

The mayor and city council of Harlowton are asking state lawmakers to increase Montana’s fuel tax.

Earlier this month, Montana’s Department of Transportation said they’ll have to delay almost $150 million worth of road projects across the state due to a budget shortfall.

Harlowton Mayor Jeff Sell says a 10-cent-per gallon tax increase on gasoline and diesel  is the easiest way to fill the budget gap:

"Nobody wants to be the bad guy and raise taxes, but they need to understand that there a lot of taxpayers out there that believe the infrastructure projects need to get done even if we have to pay for it with a tax increase," Sell says.

Montana’s gas tax is currently just under 28 cents a gallon. Revenue it brings in is then matched by federal dollars to pay for road construction and maintenance.

Sell, an independent, says the money funds local roads, and is vital to his town’s budget.

Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas, a Republican from Stevensville, says his party might consider a fuel tax increase. But first Thomas says he’d like to see Democratic Governor Steve Bullock propose alternative long-term funding solutions for the Department of Transportation:

"We will consider anything that’s viable" Thomas says. "Certainly we are more interested in fixing this without a tax increase if that’s possible to do that."

Montana has not raised its fuel tax since 1994.

On Tuesday in Butte, Governor Bullock is scheduled to talk about investing nearly $300 million in infrastructure, and using the state’s coal tax trust fund to pay for the state’s long-term building needs.

Tags: 
Harlowton Montana
Jeff Sell
taxes
Fred Thomas
Steve Bullock
transportation
Montana Legislature

Related Content

Montana Republicans Tell Bullock No On Preschool, Push Highway Projects Instead

By Dec 16, 2016
Montana capitol.
William Marcus

Senate Republicans in Montana released a plan today to tear down Governor Steve Bullock’s proposal for state funded preschool and instead start work on delayed state highway projects.

Gov. Outlines Montana Budget Priorities, Republicans Call Them 'Irresponsible'

By Nov 15, 2016
Governor Bullock, with Budget Director Dan Villa. Governor Bullock released his revenue and spending plan Nov. 15 at the Capitol in Helena.
Corin Cates-Carney

The Bullock administration’s new budget released Tuesday outlines an increase in state spending of just over one percent over the next two years. This despite declining state revenue from the sales of coal, oil and gas.

State Revenue Forecasts Predict Growth In Next Three Years

By Nov 17, 2016
Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas, Republican from Stevensville.
Corin Cates-Carney

On Thursday, lawmakers got their first look at how much money is likely to be in the state’s checking account as they head into the upcoming legislative session.

It turns out that, even after a year of economic downturn and declining sales of coal, oil and gas, the state’s revenue picture is actually looking up.

Republicans Criticize Governor Over Revenue Projections

By Aug 2, 2016
Montana Capitol
Eric Whitney

Republican lawmakers took to the Capitol steps Tuesday to discuss the state’s revenue outlook and criticize Democratic Governor Steve Bullock’s administration for the handling of the state budget.