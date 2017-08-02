Health Care Issue Alive And Well In MT U.S. Senate Campaign

The GOP leadership in the U.S. Senate may have put the health care issue on the back burner, but it is a campaign issue in Montana’s upcoming U.S. Senate race.

The latest Republican to enter U.S. Senate race has run aggressive statewide political campaigns in the past. So it comes as no surprise he didn’t pull any punches against incumbent U.S. Senator Jon Tester, D-MT, right out of the gate during his campaign announcement Monday.

“He was the one that cast the deciding vote that forced Obamacare on each and every person on the state of Montana originally,” said Rosendale. “So that’s sort of like the Arsonist trying to blame the fire department because they’re not doing a good enough job.”



The Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee in Tester’s 2012 re-election campaign also tried to tie the farmer from Big Sandy as the “60th vote for the ACA.” Back then Tester’s staff was ready and provided Politico video of the Senate roll call vote from December 2009 that clearly showed Tester casting the 52nd vote.

When asked if he would do that again in his 2018 campaign Tester laughs.

“Well, let me tell you there is one thing that I’ve learned over the years campaigning is sometimes the truth doesn’t matter especially in this day and age,” he says. “We’ll have to make sure that we stick with the facts.”

Instead of verbally hitting back, Tester says political rhetoric is just that and he anticipates a lot of it in his bid for a 3rd term.

Republicans will chose their candidate during the June 2018 primary to face off on the November General Election ballot against Tester.

