Heavy Snow And Freezing Rain: Another Winter Storm For Western Montana

By 7 minutes ago
    National Weather Service Missoula

Western Montana’s in for yet another round of winter weather, including heavy snow, rain and even some more freezing rain. National Weather Service meteorologist Travis Booth says this latest storm is moving into the region this afternoon.

"Initially we’re going to see fairly widespread snowfall for some of the lower valleys," Booth says. "That should be a fairly light snowfall of just several inches. In northwest Montana, the valley locations up there will probably see more like four to eight inches of snowfall."

That’s on top of the several feet that fell in northwest Montana earlier this week. The Blackfeet Nation is still digging out from that storm that dumped over four feet of snow in Glacier County. Booth says the tribe could get another eight to ten inches tonight along with some strong winds.

The weather pattern takes yet another turn starting Thursday morning with a brief period of freezing rain.

"And then for most of the valleys, there’ll be this transition over just to rainfall during the day on Thursday," says Booth. "The temperatures for locations such as the Bitterroot and Missoula valleys will be in the 40’s to perhaps even the low 50’s for Hamilton."

And that, says Booth, could lead to increased snowmelt and minor flooding. Roofs on homes in northwest Montana may now be getting overloaded with wet, heavy snow and rain. The long term forecast through next week is calling for a return to cooler temperatures and valley inversions.
 

