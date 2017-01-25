MTPR

Helena Attorney Critical Of President's Executive Orders On Immigration

By 1 hour ago

President Donald  Trump’s executive orders on immigration Wednesday came as little surprise to one Montana immigration attorney.

Helena’s Shahid Haque-Hausrath says he saw President Trump’s immigration orders coming from a mile away:

"We knew this was going to be one of his opening salvoes. We expected that."

Haque-Hausrath, an immigration attorney with Helena’s Border Crossing law firm, is talking about the two executive immigration orders that Trump signed Wednesday.

Shahid Haque-Hausrath is an immigration attorney with Helena’s Border Crossing law firm.
Credit Courtesy Photo Border Crossing Law Firm

One directs federal agencies to begin construction of a wall on the border with Mexico.

The other strips federal grant money from what are called "sanctuary" cities that don’t enforce federal immigration laws.

Haque-Hausrath points out there are no sanctuary cities in Montana. What’s more, he doesn’t think either of these orders will ultimately do anything to curb undocumented immigration:

"To really do that, he has to start looking at what the Senate proposed a few years ago with comprehensive immigration reform. Until you start actually addressing some of the problems with our immigration system that are driving undocumented immigration than undocumented immigration is going to occur."

According to Haque-Hausrath those problems include endless waits for work visas and those who ‘age out’ of immigration eligibility after spending years on waiting lists.

Not everybody was critical of Trump’s immigration orders. Montana’s Republican U.S. Senator, Steve Daines, praised them. In a news release he said, "I share President Trump’s commitment to securing the border, building our border's infrastructure, and protecting the homeland from threats."

Tags: 
immigration
Shahid Haque-Hausrath
Border Crossing Law Firm
Steve Daines
Donald Trump

Related Content

Montana Supreme Court Rules Immigration Law Unconstitutional

By May 11, 2016
Court news

The Montana Supreme Court this week struck down the final provision of a law to deny services to undocumented immigrants.

More Voices From Missoula 'Rally Against Fear And Hate'

By Katie Riordan Mar 2, 2016
Two of the estimated 800-plus who turned out for a March 1, 2016 rally in Missoula in support of refugee resettlement.
Josh Burnham

The national debate over Syrian refugee resettlement in the U.S. has struck a nerve in Montana. It’s been playing out over the past month as rallies both for and against the potential resettlement of refugees in the state have been trading off locations and attempting to out voice one another.

Protesters In Helena 'Take A Stand' Against Muslim Refugees

By Feb 22, 2016
Jim Buterbaugh created the group that rallied under the banner of “American Security Rally of Montana” today on the Capitol steps.
Corin Cates-Carney

Today a group opposed to Muslim refugees entering the country staged a rally on the Capitol steps in Helena. A series of speakers at today’s event warned against the security threat they think refugees pose to the United States.