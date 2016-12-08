With Help From John Oates, Denver Band Paper Bird Takes Flight ("Musicians' Spotlight," December 8, 2016)

After a decade of making music together, Paper Bird shifted their lineup, welcoming Carleigh Aikins, who joined Sarah Anderson and Genevieve Patterson as one of band's lead singers. In late 2016, the Denver band released their first recording of its songs, which often remind listeners of territory between Fleet Foxes and Fleetwood Mac. The album benefited from the production expertise of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, John Oates.

(Broadcast: "Musicians' Spotlight," 12/8/16. Listen weekly on on the radio Thursdays, 7:30 p.m., or via podcast.)