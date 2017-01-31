MTPR

Higher Education: Budget Cuts Could Mean Higher Tuition, Less Scholarships, and Program Cuts

By Jackie Yamanaka 1 hour ago
Originally published on January 31, 2017 3:47 pm

Students, campus officials, and others urged lawmakers to resist the up to $25 million budget cut proposed for the Montana University System (MUS) budget. They said it would reverse a decade of gains made to keep higher education accessible and affordable for low- and middle-income students.

Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian told the joint Appropriations Subcommittee on Education, officials are considering increasing tuition; cutting programs, faculty and staff; or a combination of the two.

“Any of those scenarios has dramatic impacts to students,” he said.


On top of that, said Deputy Commissioner for Planning Analysis Tyler Trevor is a possible reduction in money for scholarships.

“You’re increasing your tuition rates at the same time you’re dropping your financial aid availability,” Trevor said. “That leads to a situation where at the end of 10 years of excellent progress of affordability -  leading the nation - we are going to leave students, those in the middle-income and lower-income groups struggling to find access to higher education.”

Trevor handed out a packet that showed Montana ranks 48th in the nation in total state funding per student. Its flagship campuses – Montana State University and the University of Montana – also have fewer employees and higher student to staff ratio’s when compared to its peer institutions around the country.

The Montana Constitution gives the Regents the authority to divvy up and manage the lump sum amount of money appropriated from the Montana Legislature. For the last 10 years, the governor, legislative leaders, and university system officials had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that froze tuition in 3 out of the 5 biennia in exchange for additional state dollars.  There’s no MOU this time.

UM, MSU Billings, and Great Falls College MSU have already made deep cuts in their current budgets.

“I realize this year has been fiscally challenging. Revenues are not as high as we would like” said student Regent Levi Birky, referring to the budget cuts lawmakers are considering across the spectrum. “But putting more of a financial burden on college students is not the solution, especially when less students will attend college simply because they cannot afford it.”

Birky told lawmakers he is the first one in his family to go to college.

“As much as spending my summers working for my dad’s logging business taught me about hard work,” he said. “It’s been my college experience that has fundamentally changed my life for the better.”

Sam Forstag, president of the Associated Students of UM, said while they appreciate that the tuition freeze has helped keep the price down for students, “There are still far too many who are forced to work 1, 2 or 3 jobs – myself included, I worked 2-3 jobs up until this year – just to afford cost of attendance.”

“There are far too many students who are faced with juggling these jobs as well as a full class load so they can graduate on-time and join the Montana economy,” Forstag said.

Andy Bixler of Montana Associated Students said a college student’s finances are already shaky, “A lot of us are a broken car, or an illness, or a severe trauma away from not being able to afford to go to school anymore.”

Bixler said investing in higher represents a commitment to Montanans who believe “that they can improve the lot in life and provide for themselves and their families if they just work hard.”

Other students talked about the burden of student loan debt.

The joint Appropriations Subcommittee on Education will continue hearing the higher education budget this week. A vote is scheduled next week. 

Copyright 2017 KEMC-FM. To see more, visit KEMC-FM.

Tags: 
Montana Legislature
higher education
Montana University System
Clayton Christian
Tyler Trevor
Levi Birky
Sam Forstag
Andy Bixler

Related Content

UM Begins The Search For Its Next President

By Dec 2, 2016
University of Montana's Main Hall
Josh Burnham

The University of Montana is wrapping up a tumultuous week. State education officials yesterday announced UM’s president will step down at the end of the month.

Montana Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian predicts history will smile on Royce Engstrom’s six years at the helm, but says change is necessary.

Public Lands Supporters Rally At Montana Capitol

By Jan 30, 2017
Public lands supporters packed into the Capitol in Helena, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.
Michael Siebert - UM Legislative News Service

The annual rally in support of keeping public lands publicly-owned at the state capitol today filled the building's rotunda with chanting supporters.

Organized by the Montana Wilderness Association, the event is intended to show solidarity among many different types of public lands users against efforts to sell or transfer federal public lands, or give management authority over them, to states or private entities.

Power Companies, Green Group Oppose Colstrip Shut-down Bill

By 7 hours ago
Duane Ankney, the Republican Senator from Colstrip
Mike Albans

Last July, the operators of the Colstrip coal-fired power plant settled a lawsuit with environmental groups, agreeing to shut down the plants two older electricity generators by 2022.

As the community of Colstrip tries to figure out an uncertain future, their Republican Senator Duane Ankney is proposing legislation aiming to provide some security for his town.