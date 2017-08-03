MTPR

'Hoot Owl' Fishing Restrictions Take Effect On Bitterroot River

By 2 hours ago
  • Man fishing in the Yellowstone River.
    Man fishing in the Yellowstone River.
    Flickr user: Mirrur Image (CC-BY-NC)

Warm water temperatures have triggered fishing restrictions on a 55 mile stretch of the Bitterroot River from Veteran’s Bridge on Highway 93 just north of Hamilton, downstream to the confluence with the Clark Fork in Missoula. The so-called ‘Hoot Owl’ restriction went into effect today.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Missoula-area Fisheries Manager Pat Saffel says those restrictions go into effect when river temperatures reach at least 73 degrees for three days in a row.

“And that closes fishing from 2 p.m. to midnight each day. The reason behind it is those high temperatures start to stress fish, because trout prefer cooler water and the water contains less oxygen. We just want to limit the additional stress that angling has on fish," Saffel says.

“Hoot-Owl’ restrictions are also in effect on two other rivers: a 100-mile stretch of the Upper Clark Fork from the headwaters at Warm Springs Ponds to Rock Creek, and in Silver Bow Creek from the confluence with Blacktail Creek to where it enters Warm Springs Ponds.

You can see a map of Montana fishing restrictions and closures here.
 

Tags: 
fishing
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks
Pat Saffel
Bitterroot River
Clark Fork River
Silver Bow Creek

Related Content

Montana Researchers Developing New Early Detection Methods For Invasive Mussels

By 2 hours ago
Phil Matson collects a water sample from Flathead Lake for use in e-DNA testing for quagga and zebra mussels.
Nicky Ouellet

Wherever you go, you leave behind a tiny trace of yourself, a fingerprint even smaller than a cell that says you were here. Every organism does this, including the invasive quagga and zebra mussels the state is trying to keep out of Montana. This summer, a team of scientists in the Flathead Valley is using cutting-edge technology to detect the mussels’ genetic fingerprints sooner. They say early detection may offer the only hope for eradicating the mussels if they do get here.

Aquatic Invasive Species Pass Now Required For All Montana Anglers

By MTPR News May 19, 2017
A fisherman hooks a big one on the Clark Fork River.
Josh Burnham

Montana anglers will now have to purchase an Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Pass — even if they've already bought a fishing license for 2017 — as part of a program passed by the Legislature and signed into law Thursday.

The passes are expected to generate $3.2 million dollars per year to be used in the fight against aquatic invasive species (AIS) that threaten the health of the state's waters.

Montana Lawmakers Reject New Constitutional Protections For Hunting, Fishing And Trapping

By Cole Grant - UM Legislative News Service Apr 12, 2017
Man fishing in the Yellowstone River.
Flickr user: Mirrur Image (CC-BY-NC)

The Montana House of Representatives killed a bill today that would have asked voters to make hunting, fishing and trapping a Constitutional right. Senate Bill 236 passed the Senate on a 30-to-20 vote back in March.