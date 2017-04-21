MTPR

House Approves Smaller Fuel Tax Increase To Fix Roads And Bridges

By Jackie Yamanaka 1 hour ago
Originally published on April 21, 2017 2:04 pm

A bill to increase the fuel tax continues to advance down the road as the Legislative session is moving closer to adjournment.

“And I find myself in the middle of Montana in the 65th Legislative Session in a very odd position where I feel the need to quote Mick Jagger,” said Representative Frank Garner, R-Kalispell. “And that is you don’t always get what you want.”


Garner says the purpose of his House Bill 473 is to make Montana’s roads safer. The former Kalispell police chief says Montanans are dying on unsafe roads and their vehicles are being damaged on these roads.

At first, the bill sought to raise the tax on gasoline by 8-cents a gallon; diesel by just over 7 cents.  The Senate reduced that. The House was asked to accept those changes.

“Politics is the art of the possible,” said House Appropriations Chair Nancy Ballance, R-Hamilton. She said she didn’t come to the session to raise taxes, but worked with the proponents to lower the tax increase.

“And to me it was a testament to what you can do when you get together, roll up your sleeves and I kinda agree with Mick Jagger that we don’t get what we want. We don’t always get what we need though,” she said.

Ballance said this tax increase will affect every driver and the cost of goods and services. Still she said this bill is better now than when first introduced.

“And now for me it’s not a question of whether or not I vote for a gas tax, it’s whether I vote for something that makes it better for my people back home and I think for all of Montana,” she said.

But opponents said raising the gas tax will hurt working people, especially those in rural Montana.

Representative Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, called this bill contrary to her way of thinking and her belief system. She argued funding could have come from taking a hard look at government and spending.

“But instead of addressing those problems and finding and fixing the inefficiencies in government our solution is to harness our citizens, the very people who hired us to fight for them and interpose between them and their government, we’re going to harness them with a gas tax for ever more,” Manzella said.

The Republican-controlled House approved the Senate’s changes on a 61-to-39 vote.

Copyright 2017 KEMC-FM. To see more, visit KEMC-FM.

Tags: 
infrastructure
taxes
Frank Garner
Theresa Manzella
Nancy Ballance
Montana Legislature

Related Content

Gianforte & Trump, Quist & Sanders, Much Work Remains At The Legislature

By Apr 14, 2017
"Capitol Talk" is MTPR's weekly legislative news and analysis program. MTPR Senior News Analyst Sally Mauk is joined by veteran Capitol Reporter Chuck Johnson of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and UM Political Science Professor Rob Saldin.

What does the Kansas congressional election have to do with Montana's House race? Will the upcoming visits by Donald Trump Jr. and (possibly) Bernie Sanders, help the candidates? Mail-only voting looks dead in the Legislature, where passage of a gas tax hike looks likely and infrastructure funding and bonding are still being debated. And in 2018 election news, Jon Tester has a Republican challenger in the Senate race. These stories an more on this episode of "Capitol Talk."

State House To Vote On Compromise Gas Tax Increase

By Apr 13, 2017
The compromise gas tax passed by the Senate would raise the tax by 4.5 cents per gallon, going up to 6 cents by 2023.
Rusty Clark (CC-BY-NC-2)

House Bill 473 would impose the first increase to Montana’s gas tax increase since the early 1990s, when the tax was raised to the current charge of 27 cents per gallon.

The new tax proposed by the House, in March, calls for an additional 8 cent tax increase per gallon of gas. But that was too high for the Senate. So, this week the Senate passed a compromise: 4.5 cents per gallon, going up to 6 cents by 2023.

'Cash Bill' Would Fund Veterans’ Home And University Renovations

By Freddy Monares - UM Legislative News Service Apr 13, 2017
(PD)

The Senate gave final approval today to a bill that would fund capital projects, like university system renovations and a veterans’ home in Butte, with money from state special revenue funds, grants and donations. 

'Capitol Talk' Unpacks The House Race, Mail Voting, And The State Budget

By Apr 7, 2017
"Capitol Talk" is MTPR's weekly legislative news and analysis program. MTPR Senior News Analyst Sally Mauk is joined by veteran Capitol Reporter Chuck Johnson of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and UM Political Science Professor Rob Saldin.

Can the governor's amendatory veto bring back the mail ballot option for the special election? We parse Quist's new TV ads and his decision not to participate in a public broadcasting statewide debate. We also discuss what Gianforte gains or loses by keeping a low profile. Then we look at how Tester's Gorsuch vote might affect his re-election chances next year. Finally, we remember the well-respected former Helena legislator Mignon Waterman who died this week.

Butte Democrat Works To Steer Infrastructure Bills Through The Legislature

By Jackie Yamanaka - Yellowstone Public Radio Apr 6, 2017
Rep. Jim Keane, D - HD73
Montana Legislature

Representative Jim Keane often refers to his infrastructure bills as "vehicles." The Butte Democrat continues to steer those bills through the process. This time to the Senate Finance and Claims Committee.