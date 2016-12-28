MTPR

How To Follow The 2017 Montana Legislature Like A Pro

    Montana Public Radio helps you stay in the know about the Montana Legislature.

The 65th session of the Montana Legislature begins Monday, Jan. 2. Montana's 90-day session is always a little hectic, here's how you can stay informed and keep in touch with your state representatives.

The Montana Legislature website is a good place to start if you want to contact a legislator or look up a bill. The legislature site also provides live streaming video and audio for some committee meetings.

You can find Montana legislative news from MTPR, Yellowstone Public Radio, and UM Journalism School reporters daily throughout the session. Or, listen to updates from Helena during our daily newscasts. You can also subscribe to our podcasts to get legislative news on demand.

"Capitol Talk," our weekly legislative news and analysis program airs every Friday evening throughout the session. The program features MTPR Senior News Analyst Sally Mauk, veteran Capitol reporter Chuck Johnson, and UM Political Science Professor Rob Saldin. Listen on your radio Fridays at 6:35 p.m. or online every Friday afternoon. "Capitol Talk" is also replayed Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m.

Social Media can be a great place to find legislative news as it happens. Many legislators, journalists and citizens share news and discuss the Montana Legislature using the #mtleg and #mtpol hashtags. Here's a list of people to follow for Montana Legislative news:

Finally, don't forget you can show up in person to talk to your representatives and testify on bills. For more details on when and how to do that, contact the helpful legislative staff.

Montana Legislature

