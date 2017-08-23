MTPR

Incoming Cold Front Brings Fire Weather Warning For Western Montana

By MTPR News 4 minutes ago
  • A cold front will begin to push into the Northern Rockies late this evening into Thursday. Breezy winds, along with scattered showers and thunderstorms associated with this system. Little beneficial rainfall is expected across the area.
    A cold front will begin to push into the Northern Rockies late this evening into Thursday. Breezy winds, along with scattered showers and thunderstorms associated with this system. Little beneficial rainfall is expected across the area.
    National Weather Service Missoula

A couple of days of calm weather has blanketed much of Western Montana in thick smoke, but a cold front is moving in, and that has firefighters concerned.

"Today we have a red flag warning from 17:00 until midnight for lightning, high winds, low relative humidities, the thunderstorms are predicted to come in dry, so we're gonna be prepped and ready for initial attack. We've got plans to incorporate local and county task forces and for Missoula County, Ravalli County and we'll be ready for initial attack requests, should those come, and we'll be prepared for the weather that's gonna possibly present itself later this evening, " says Mark Goeller, the operations section chief on the Lolo Peak Fire southwest of Missoula.

The Republican members of Montana’s congressional delegation will visit the incident command post for the Lolo Peak Fire in Florence tomorrow, and will be joined by Agriculture Secretary Sunny Perdue and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

This morning the Lolo Peak Fire was estimated at just over 33,000 acres in size.

Tags: 
wildfire
Mark Goeller
Lolo Peak Fire
weather

Related Content

Seeley Lake Schools Installing HEPA Filters Due To Wildfire Smoke

By 1 hour ago
Smokey skies in Seeley Lake, August 10, 2017.
Eric Whitney

Seeley Lake-area kids will at least have a buffer from the dangerous local wildfire smoke when school resumes. The Missoula County Health Department and school officials are teaming up to place highly efficient HEPA air filters throughout local schools.  

Air Quality Update for Western Montana, August 23, 2017

By 8 hours ago
Inciweb

Today's air quality report from Missoula City-County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield:

Montana Wildfire Roundup For August 22, 2017

By MTPR News Aug 22, 2017
A helicopter drops water on the Sapphire complex.
Inciweb

After saying yesterday that burnout operations on the Lolo Peak Fire were likely responsible for destroying two homes and several outbuildings, fire managers are now saying they need more information to be sure.