The Indigo Girls Hold A Hand Out To Generations Of Fans

The Indigo Girls, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, have spent the last 35 years performing together. They've produced fifteen albums (seven gold, four platinum, and one double platinum), have earned a Grammy and seven Grammy nominations, and tour arenas, festivals, and clubs the world over. It is rare to find musicians playing together for so long; their music lives in the hearts of generations of dedicated fans and continues to inspire young musicians.
(Broadcast: "Musicians' Spotlight," 10/27/16 and 1/12/17. Listen weekly on on the radio Thursdays, 7:30 p.m., or via podcast.)