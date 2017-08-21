It’s A Regular ‘Potluck Freeforms’ This Wednesday At 11:00

It’s a regular ‘potluck Freeforms’ this Wednesday, August 23 at 11:00 a.m. on Montana Public Radio.

“ No time for a thoughtful presentation. I’m just going with what the station has on hand,” remarks Gus Chambers, your 4th Wednesday of every month Freeforms host.

“Each a la carte serving will come directly from the empty shelves in the Control Room or from our depleted Music Library. How come there’s never anything to eat in this house?" growls Chambers.

“It is public radio, so expect at least two side dishes of Quinoa and six recipes that feature kale,” he continues.

“Fact is," adds Chambers "you’re not likely to hear anything new." “Think of it as leftovers you never get tired of. Or a good time to start that summer diet."

And like any good potluck, expect a few surprises. Kimchi fried rice mashup, anyone?