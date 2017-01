Jeffrey Foucault: A Songwriter In Search Of 'The Real' ("Musicians' Spotlight," September 29, 2016 and January 5, 2017)

Singer-songwriter Jeffrey Foucault has taken "the small roads," building his independent career through a relentless international touring schedule and his critically-acclaimed recordings. The New Yorker praises his work as "Stark, literate songs that are as wide-open as the landscape of his native Midwest."

(Broadcast: "Musicians' Spotlight," 9/29/16 and 1/5/17. Listen weekly on on the radio Thursdays, 7:30 p.m., or via podcast.)