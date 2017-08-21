MTPR

Judge Orders Mugshot, Fingerprints For Rep Gianforte

By 10 minutes ago
  • Gianforte speaks to media after his court appearance, Monday, June 12, 2017.
    Gianforte speaks to media after his court appearance, Monday, June 12, 2017.
    Louise Johns

Montana Representative Greg Gianforte has lost his bid to avoid being booked, photographed and fingerprinted for assaulting a reporter the day before he was elected in May.

Judge Rick West ordered the Republican to report to the Gallatin County Detention Center to be booked for the misdemeanor assault charge by September 15.

Yellowstone Public Radio’s Brie Ripley spoke with Bozeman Daily Chronicle City Editor Whitney Bermes about the ruling.

At a June hearing, Gianforte pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault for body-slamming Ben Jacobs, a reporter with the Guardian newspaper.

Bermes, who’s been covering the assault since the beginning, says that Gianforte’s attorneys argued that Justice Court judges don’t have discretion to order fingerprints or photographs of defendants.

"And whenever there’s a motion like that, the prosecutor gets a chance to respond," Bermes says. "And in his response, Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert had just said, 'you know, I believe Mr. Gianforte’s defense attorneys erroneously interpreted Montana law and that the Justice Court Judge does have the authority to order the defendant, in Mr. Gianforte’s situation, where he wasn’t ever taken into custody or wasn’t ever booked in jail, initially, as part of the offense, that he still should have to, if the judge wants him to, take a mugshot and be fingerprinted.' So after Mr. Lambert filed his response to that, the defense got one more chance — what they called a reply brief — filed the reply brief, again just kind of reiterating arguments they had already made, ‘here’s why we believe the Congressman shouldn’t have to take these fingerprints and photographs,’ and then once all that was submitted the judge then ruled on those briefs.

Judge West signed the ruling last Thursday.

Bermes says Gianforte’s attorneys did not immediately respond to her on whether he will appeal to Gallatin County District Court.

"Seeing what Mr. Gianforte’s defense attorneys will do now is important. They could say hey, we believe he needs to just go do these and just get them done, or they could keep fighting and they could appeal the judge’s ruling up the district court and ask for a higher judge to rule on their motion. So that’s yet to be seen."

A mug shot would likely be used against Gianforte when he runs for reelection next year.

Tags: 
Greg Gianforte

Related Content

Judge Orders Rep Gianforte Photographed, Fingerprinted

By Matt Volz - Associated Press 1 hour ago
Rep. Greg Gianforte at his sentencing hearing in Bozeman, MT, Monday, June 12, 2017.
Louise Johns

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A judge has ordered Montana Rep. Greg Gianforte to be photographed and fingerprinted for assaulting a reporter, opening the possibility of the congressman's mug shot to be used by political opponents next year when Gianforte is up for re-election.

1st Montana Democrat Announces Bid Against US Rep. Gianforte

By Bobby Caina Calvan - Associated Press & Bobby Caina Aug 7, 2017
John Heenan of Billings Monday announced a bid to unseat newly elected U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte in next year's midterm race.
Courtesy

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — An attorney on Monday announced a bid to unseat newly elected U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte in next year's midterm race, becoming the first Democrat to establish a campaign committee to take on the Republican who attacked a reporter the day before a special election.

John Heenan of Billings said he would use his experience as a consumer protection lawyer to advocate for Montana residents, including working to increase access to "quality, affordable health care."

Extended Interview With U.S. House Representative Greg Gianforte

By Jackie Yamanaka Jul 24, 2017

Republican Congressman Greg Gianforte came by the YPR studio visit about his first three weeks on the job.  Gianforte was elected in a special May election to fill the vacancy when President Donald Trump tapped then-Congressman Ryan Zinke to become his U.S. Interior Secretary.

In conversation with YPR's Jackie Yamanaka, Gianforte explains he was required to vote on issues immediately.

Gianforte Asks Court Not To Require Mug Shot And Fingerprints

By Jun 16, 2017
Gianforte signs paperwork after his sentencing at the Gallatin County Justice Court.
Louise Johns

 

Congressman Greg Gianforte is asking the Gallatin County Court not to require him to have his mug shot and fingerprints taken.

Gianforte Apologizes To Reporter, Receives No Jail Time In Assault

By Jun 12, 2017
Rep. Greg Gianforte at his sentencing hearing in Bozeman, MT, Monday, June 12, 2017.
Louise Johns

Greg Gianforte, Montana’s congressman-elect, pleaded guilty and was sentenced today for assaulting a journalist. Gallatin County Judge Rick West declined to give Gianforte any jail time. 

Gianforte Calls For Civil Politics After Assaulting Reporter

By Associate Press Jun 16, 2017
Rep. Greg Gianforte at his sentencing hearing in Bozeman, MT, Monday, June 12, 2017.
Louise Johns

Montana's incoming congressman called for civility in politics today, four days after his conviction for assaulting a reporter who asked him a question about health care.

Greg Gianforte spoke to The Associated Press at his Bozeman home in his first national interview since winning the May 25 special congressional election. 