Pea Green Boat

Kids Like You And Me: Type I Diabetes

Type 1 diabetes is "a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin, a hormone needed to allow sugar (glucose) to enter cells to produce energy" (Mayo Clinic).  There's no cure for type 1 diabetes. So what does a kid with this disease do everyday to keep himself healthy? It's complicated! And how does his family help him? And how does he explain insulin injections to his friends? This week, Annie talks to Robby, and his dad, Bob, about what it's like to live with type I diabetes.  

Pea Green Boat provides a unique and nurturing place to hear stories about how it feels to be excluded, mocked, and bullied because you’re different, in color or ability – or how it feels to be accepted despite those differences. 

What does Montana’s limited ethnic and cultural diversity mean to the social development of the state’s children? Nearly 90% of Montana’s children have little reason to learn, to think, or to act beyond their individual experience as a member of the majority. Episodes in the Kids Like You and Me series can help build empathy and teach compassion and acceptance. The program can also be a resource for parents, caregivers, and teachers to help begin and moderate relevant conversations.

Funding for this episode of Kids Like You and Me was provided by Rural Institute for Inclusive Communities at the University of Montana. The RIIC provides services, training, and research that supports the independence, inclusion, and participation of people with disabilities.

Related Content

Kids Like You And Me: Hearing Loss

By Jun 29, 2016
Colin Mutchler (CC-BY-2)

"The Pea Green Boat" provides a unique and nurturing place to hear stories about how it feels to be excluded, mocked, and bullied because you’re different, in color or ability – or how it feels to be accepted despite those differences. This week, Annie talks with 9-year-old Dutch about his hearing loss and how he felt when he discovered he was different. She also talks with Dutch's mother and his speech language therapist about teaching Dutch to advocate for himself.

Kids Like You And Me: Kindness

By Jun 3, 2016
Louisa Billiter

"The Pea Green Boat" provides a unique and nurturing place to hear stories about how it feels to be excluded, mocked, and bullied because you’re different, in color or ability – or how it feels to be accepted despite those differences. This week, Annie talks about kindness with middle school children who share their "hurtful" experiences.

Kids Like You And Me: Williams Syndrome

By Sep 9, 2016
Williams Syndrome Association

"The Pea Green Boat" provides a unique and nurturing place to hear stories about how it feels to be excluded, mocked, and bullied because you’re different, in color or ability – or how it feels to be accepted despite those differences. This week, Annie talks to Claire Carmody, a teenager with Williams Syndrome, and her mom, Jen Carmody, about the advantages and challenges of the disorder.

Kids Like You And Me: Megalencephaly

By Jun 10, 2016
Kate Ter Haar

"The Pea Green Boat" provides a unique and nurturing place to hear stories about how it feels to be excluded, mocked, and bullied because you’re different, in color or ability – or how it feels to be accepted despite those differences. This week, Annie facilitates a conversation about megalencephaly.

Kids Like You And Me: Isolation 1

By May 20, 2016
Niclas Lindh

"The Pea Green Boat" provides a unique and nurturing place to hear stories about how it feels to be excluded, mocked, and bullied because you’re different, in color or ability – or how it feels to be accepted despite those differences. This week, Annie facilitates conversations with grade-school students and a teacher, Sheryl Noethe, about feeling different and isolated. Students write about their feelings and then read their poems.

Kids Like You And Me: Isolation 2

By Jun 24, 2016
Gerolf Nikolay

"The Pea Green Boat" provides a unique and nurturing place to hear stories about how it feels to be excluded, mocked, and bullied because you’re different, in color or ability – or how it feels to be accepted despite those differences. This week, Annie facilitates conversations with middle-school students and a teacher, Caroline Patterson, about isolation. Students write poetry about their feelings during this classroom session and then read their poems.