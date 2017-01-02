MTPR

'Law School,' State Budget, Seatbelts On Legislative Agenda

By Cole Grant - Legislative News Service 22 minutes ago

The 2017 Montana Legislative session will continue Tuesday morning with a "law school" aimed at new legislators to help them understand the law-making process.

Republican Representative Rob Cook sees the state budget as a central issue this time around:

"We have to make some fairly substantial cuts across the board. Right now we’re looking at accepting the governor’s packages of cuts, and actually going a little bit lower than that," Cook says.

Lawmakers are also considering 225 other introduced bills. Democratic Representative Virginia Court says a bill that would create a primary seatbelt law will save lives in Montana:

"You can only be stopped for not wearing a seatbelt if you have a tail light out, or you’re speeding or something. This would make it a primary offense for not having it."

Thirty-four states currently have primary seat belt laws.

Cole Grant is a reporter with the UM Legislative News Service, brought to you by the University of Montana School of Journalism, the Montana Broadcasters Association and the Greater Montana Foundation.

Montana Legislature
Rob Cook
state budget
Virginia Court

