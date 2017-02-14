MTPR

Lawmakers Consider Bill to Arm School Employees; Expand Where People Can Carry Guns

By Jackie Yamanaka 3 hours ago
Originally published on February 14, 2017 3:33 pm

Lawmakers are considering several bills to expand where citizens can carry guns.  This includes one that would allow teachers and other school employees to carry a concealed weapon on school grounds.


Gary Marbut of the Montana Shooting Sports Association supported House Bill 385.

“I can tell you having trained over 5,000 people to be safe with firearms that teachers can be safe with firearms too,” he said. “If they are sufficiently competent and are trusted with our children I absolutely guarantee you that I could train them, that others can train them to be perfectly safe with firearms.”                 

It’s more than safety, countered John Moffatt, who has had an over 40-year career as a teacher, coach, and school administrator.

Moffatt also was shot by a student, Kristofer Hans, at Fergus High School in Lewistown in 1986. He remembers passing Hans in the hallway.

“And at that time he raised the gun and shot me in the abdomen.  I was severely wounded. I was on my hands and knees and knees on the floor,” said Moffat. He remembers looking up and seeing the barrel of the pistol pointed at his head. “He stopped. Took a second shot. Missed.”

Moffatt thought the resulting pandemonium caused the student to run out of the building without firing another shot. He said he’s reflected on that scene many times since. He told the House Judiciary Committee he even thought about what if another teacher or administrator had had a gun.

“There is nothing I could have done even had I been armed at that time,” Moffatt said. “And I can only imagine that the outcome would have been worsened by anyone trying to intervene not knowing for sure exactly what had happened, not understanding who the shooter was, or any of those details and being surrounded by yelling, screaming kids, staff members. It would have added to what was already a disastrous situation.”

Moffatt was just one of the educators and parents who spoke against allowing a school district employee with a valid concealed weapons permit the authority to carry that weapon on school property.

The House Judiciary Committee did not immediately vote on the bill.

In the meantime, 3 gun bills were also up for debate on the House and Senate floors Tuesday. The Republican-controlled chambers gave preliminary approval to all of the bills.  All face a third and final vote.

House Bill 280 allows legislators to carry concealed handguns on state property.

House Bill 246 would allow a handgun to be carried on U.S. Postal Service property

House Bill 262 would allow someone to conceal their weapon even if they don’t have not gone through the background check and received a permit.

Montana Lawmakers Attempt To Loosen Gun Restrictions On State Property

By MTPR News Jan 26, 2017
Representative Randy Brodehl of Kalispell presented his plan today to allow legislators to carry guns in the capitol and on other state property.
(PD)

Proposals to loosen gun restrictions in Montana are being revived by Republican lawmakers who are undeterred that similar bills were shot down in past legislative sessions.

Bill Would Allow Firearms At Post Offices In Montana

By Cole Grant - Legislative News Service Jan 24, 2017
House Bill 246 would allow firearms on postal service property in Montana, overriding a federal rule that prohibits it.
Webmaster 102 (CC-BY-3.0)

The House Judiciary Committee heard testimony on four bills about gun control this morning at the 2017 Montana Legislature. House Bill 246 would allow firearms on postal service property in Montana, overriding a federal rule that prohibits it. This includes inside the post office, as well as the parking lot.

Montana Attorney General: Missoula Can't Require Background Checks For Gun Sales

By Jan 26, 2017
The group "Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense" rallies in Missoula, MT for stronger gun laws, Dec. 14, 2015.
Josh Burnham

Montana’s Attorney General today ruled Missoula cannot enforce an ordinance requiring gun sale background checks within the city limits.

The Missoula City Council passed the background check ordinance last September. Soon after, state House Speaker Austin Knudsen of Culbertson asked for Attorney General Tim Fox’s legal opinion on the matter.

Drug Investigation Nets Meth, Guns, And Grenade Launchers In Missoula

By & Jan 13, 2017
Drug Investigation Nets Meth, Guns, And Grenade Launchers In Missoula
Edward O'Brien

A major drug investigation that started in 2015 netted several pounds of methamphetamine, dozens of firearms and the conviction of eight defendants.

At a press conference today, Montana U.S. Attorney Michael Cotter said the drugs were primarily being distributed in and around Missoula:

Knudsen Challenges Missoula Background Check Ordinance

By Mike Albans Sep 28, 2016
Montana House Speaker Austin Knudsen (R)
Montana Legislature

Just hours after The Missoula City Council passed a new ordinance requiring background checks on gun sales, a Republican state lawmaker challenged it.

House Speaker Austin Knudsen is asking State Attorney General Tim Fox to review the law. 