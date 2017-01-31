MTPR

Lawmakers To Consider Tax Increase Bill

By Cole Grant - UM Legislative News Service 1 hour ago

HELENA - The House Taxation Committee will hear a bill Wednesday that would raise taxes for Montanans making more than $400,000 a year in taxable income.

House Bill 330 would keep the tax rates the same until someone hits that $400,000 mark. Then the rate would go from 6.9 percent to 8.9 percent.

Rep. Kim Abbott, D-Helena, is carrying the bill and said her motivation was to look at responsible and fair ways to raise revenue. She hopes to prevent cuts that she said would hurt communities.

“Whether it’s maintenance for roads and bridges, or it’s post-secondary education, or it’s services for our constituents who are most vulnerable,” Abbott said.

Montana is facing a budget shortfall. This legislative session, much of the discussion among lawmakers has revolved around how to pay for new programs, what to cut in existing programs, and how the state can increase revenue.

Cole Grant is a reporter with the UM Legislative News Service, a partnership of the University of Montana School of Journalism, the Montana Broadcasters Association and the Greater Montana Foundation.

Tags: 
HB-330
taxes
Montana Legislature
Kim Abbott

Bill Would Create Effective Date For Montana's Marijuana Initiative

By Freddy Monares - UM Legislative News Service 1 hour ago
Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas, Republican from Stevensville.
Corin Cates-Carney

HELENA -- Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas, R-Stevensville, says his Senate Bill 131, which would correct an error on a medical marijuana initiative, is really about the power of the judicial branch of government.

The bill fixes the effective date of a voter-approved initiative that would repeal a three-patient limit for medical marijuana providers. But, the language in the bill also admonishes a district judge who ruled in December to repeal the limit before the effective date in the initiative.

Power Companies, Green Group Oppose Colstrip Shut-down Bill

By 7 hours ago
Duane Ankney, the Republican Senator from Colstrip
Mike Albans

Last July, the operators of the Colstrip coal-fired power plant settled a lawsuit with environmental groups, agreeing to shut down the plants two older electricity generators by 2022.

As the community of Colstrip tries to figure out an uncertain future, their Republican Senator Duane Ankney is proposing legislation aiming to provide some security for his town.

Higher Education: Budget Cuts Could Mean Higher Tuition, Less Scholarships, and Program Cuts

By Jackie Yamanaka 2 hours ago

Students, campus officials, and others urged lawmakers to resist the up to $25 million budget cut proposed for the Montana University System (MUS) budget. They said it would reverse a decade of gains made to keep higher education accessible and affordable for low- and middle-income students.

Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian told the joint Appropriations Subcommittee on Education, officials are considering increasing tuition; cutting programs, faculty and staff; or a combination of the two.

“Any of those scenarios has dramatic impacts to students,” he said.


Public Lands Supporters Rally At Montana Capitol

By Jan 30, 2017
Public lands supporters packed into the Capitol in Helena, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.
Michael Siebert - UM Legislative News Service

The annual rally in support of keeping public lands publicly-owned at the state capitol today filled the building's rotunda with chanting supporters.

Organized by the Montana Wilderness Association, the event is intended to show solidarity among many different types of public lands users against efforts to sell or transfer federal public lands, or give management authority over them, to states or private entities.