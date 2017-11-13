MTPR

Legislature Debates Charging A Fee For Managing Workers Compensation Fund

By MTPR News 53 minutes ago

A proposal to temporarily charge a fee for state management of Montana's workers' compensation fund drew strong opposition as lawmakers began a special session to address a $227 million budget shortfall.

The 3 percent management fee on Montana State Fund assets above $1 billion would raise an estimated $30 million.

Great Falls State Senator Ed Buttrey.
Credit Corin Cates-Carney

The chairman of the state fund board, Kevin Braun opposes the fee, saying the fund’s investments are currently paying less than three percent.

"Our returns are declining. That fee is in excess of the return that we realize on that money," he said.

Deputy insurance commissioner Bob Biskupiak argued Monday the money came from policyholders and should remain with them.

Great Falls Republican Sen. Ed Buttrey sponsored the measure. He and other supporters say the temporary fee is better than cutting services to vulnerable citizens.

A joint committee has yet to vote on the bill.

Tags: 
Montana Legislature
Kevin Braun
Bob Biskupiak
Ed Buttrey
state budget
Montana State Fund

Related Content

Montana Lawmakers Consider Selling More Liquor Licenses

By 1 hour ago
Selling more liquor licenses would raise between $2.5 million and $4 millin for the state.
(PD)

Lawmakers are considering increasing the number of liquor licenses the state issues, and auctioning them off as a way to raise revenue.

Montana's Universities Face More Budget Cuts During Special Session

By 1 hour ago
The University of Montana.
Josh Burnham

As the Montana Legislature faces down a $227 million budget shortfall, the state’s university system could see some steep budget cuts.

Montana Special Session Preview With Capitol Reporter Chuck Johnson

By Nov 7, 2017
Montana House of Representatives.
MTPR

Monday, Governor Steve Bullock called lawmakers back to Helena for a special legislative session. The state is facing a $200 million budget shortfall. The governor has proposed filling the budget gap with a combination of cuts to state agencies and tax increases. Veteran statehouse reporter Chuck Johnson joins MTPR's Corin Cates-Carney with insight on what to expect in the special legislative session.

How Montana's Budget Ended Up $200 Million In The Hole

By Oct 30, 2017
Montana Capitol.
William Marcus

Montana is facing a state budget crisis. The state is projected to have about $200 million less than it needs to fund everything in the budget that lawmakers and the governor agreed to this year. That much is clear, but there's a lot of disagreement about why the $200 million hole is there, and what to do about it.

Today and tomorrow we're going to take a look why the state budget is so far out of whack.