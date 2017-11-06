Libby Lumber Company Destroyed By Fire

One of the last lumber companies in Libby burned to the ground Sunday. SK Fingerjoint employed about 30 people.

Lincoln County Undersheriff Brandon Huff says the fire was reported at about 2:30 p.m. By the time firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.

"There was a lot of dried material in there, kiln-dried lumber and other consumables, it went rather quickly," Huff says.

The fire destroyed two of three buildings on the SK campus.

Huff says one Libby Volunteer Firefighter sustained minor injuries. While he does not know the nature of those injuries, Huff adds it was a long, cold night for all the responding firefighters.

The Associated Press reports there was asbestos at the mill site, authorities were not overly concerned about exposures to the material.