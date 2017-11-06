MTPR

Libby Lumber Company Destroyed By Fire

By MTPR News 19 minutes ago

One of the last lumber companies in Libby burned to the ground Sunday. SK Fingerjoint employed about 30 people.

Lincoln County Undersheriff Brandon Huff says the fire was reported at about 2:30 p.m. By the time firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.

"There was a lot of dried material in there, kiln-dried lumber and other consumables, it went rather quickly," Huff says.

The fire destroyed two of three buildings on the SK campus.

Huff says one Libby Volunteer Firefighter sustained minor injuries. While he does not know the nature of those injuries, Huff adds it was a long, cold night for all the responding firefighters.

The Associated Press reports there was asbestos at the mill site, authorities were not overly concerned about exposures to the material.

Tags: 
Libby Montana
SK Fingerjoint
Brandon Huff
Libby Volunteer Firefighters

Related Content

State Seeking New Libby Asbestos Cleanup Liaison

By MTPR News Sep 21, 2017
Libby Superfund map.
US Environmental Protection Agency

State and local officials have begun preparations to take over management of the cleanup of the Libby Superfund site, where health officials say hundreds of people have been killed by asbestos exposure.

The Libby Asbestos Superfund Advisory Team met for the first time today after being established by the Montana Legislature earlier this year.

Obamacare Repeal Means Uncertainty For Libby Residents Suffering From Asbestos

By Mar 7, 2017
Montana Standard Editor David McCumber.
Mike Albans

In 2009 Montana Senator Max Baucus helped write special provisions into the Affordable Care act that ensure extra help and healthcare are available to residents in Libby who are suffering from asbestos-related disease. But some Montana residents are concerned that if Obamacare is repealed and replaced, these provisions will disappear.

MTPR's Nora Saks speaks with David McCumber, editor of the Montana Standard to learn more.