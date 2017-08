Pianissimo! Live on Montana Public Radio 03-08-17

The Pianissimo! crew joined us in the studio for a live session March 08, 2017. A dozen pianists shared two pianos and took turns playing songs for four and six hands.

Paul Nonnenmacher (at the far piano) plays his arrangement of Franz Liszt's La Campanella, along with Scott Koljonen, live on Montana Public Radio March 08, 2017.