Lolo Peak Fire Activity Picking Up Near Florence

By 1 minute ago
Fire activity is picking up above the Florence area in the Bitterroot Valley at this hour. 

A column is coming up in the Tie Chute Creek area as the fire makes a run to the top of the ridge between Tie Chute Creek and One Horse Creek. Retardant is being dropped across the face of the slope to check fire growth as it moves down-slope toward fire line.

A Very Large Air Tanker (VLAT), one of the largest firefighting aircraft in the world, is part of the tanker fleet dropping retardant.  

No new evacuations at his hour, but fire activity expected to pick up throughout the evening.

Stay tuned to this Montana Public Radio Station, or MTPR.org, for any breaking wildfire news.

Related Content

Lolo Peak Firefighter Injured Saturday Afternoon

By 1 hour ago
Inciweb

About noon Saturday, a firefighter was hit by a rock and took a fall near the ski area at McClain Creek. 

A Quick Reminder On This Critical Fire Day

By 3 hours ago
U.S. Forest Service

As the Lolo Peak Fire made its major run along Highway 12 Friday night, somebody decided to launch a drone to capture some dramatic video or pictures. This irresponsible behavior forced fire managers to shut down critical air operations over the fire area.

No Homes Or Structures Lost In Lolo Peak Fire Friday Night

By 6 hours ago
The east side of the Lolo Peak Fire, via a map generated by an infrared flight early Saturday morning
Eric Whitney

Fire Information Officer Bill Queen says the Lolo Peak Fire only jumped the primary containment line in one place last night, in the Maple Creek drainage. But he says no additional homes or structures were lost last night. The fire grew by about 9,000 acres last night, and it's total size is now 27,906 acres. 

We will update this post with additional information as it becomes available. 