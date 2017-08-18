Lolo Peak Fire Claims Homes, Outbuildings

MTPR

The Lolo Peak Fire made another significant run Thursday night, and according to fire information officer, Mike Cole, this time it took a few buildings with it.

"Yesterday evening, we actually had some structures burn about a mile-and-a-half southwest of the town of Lolo; that was in the evening. The Missoula County Rural Fire Department and Sheriff’s Department is out there accessing that damage this morning, so they can notify the property owners. Those structures were in one of the evacuation order areas," Cole says.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s office reports two homes and several outbuilding burned and were a total loss. Fire crews were mopping up the area this morning and pouring additional resources there to patrol for more problems. New mandatory evacuation orders were also issued today.

Yesterday afternoon the Lolo Peak Fire was estimated to be over 15,000 acres. This morning’s estimate puts it at almost 19,000 acres.

A lot’s on the line as a dry, cold front is expected to reach Montana later this afternoon. Anticipated low humidity and gusty winds today and tomorrow will test the fire lines.

“Local residents are very nervous," Cole says. "There’s a lot of anxiety out there among the public, and that’s to be expected. As far as our firefighters, we’ve had this plan in place for months. We knew how we were going to try to have the best possibilities of success with this fire, and now’s the time when we are implementing that plan. The best part is, we have a plan for this.”

Cole says teams are preparing for the weather forecast with lots of aerial retardant and water drops, strengthening of fire lines and structure protection. 

Today, 155 National Guard Soldiers, made up of two units out of Missoula, were activated to support the Lolo Peak Fire.

They’re scheduled to arrive at the Lolo Peak fire tomorrow and will staff 35 security checkpoints around the fire area. They’re there to free law enforcement personnel for other duties.

Two Montana National Guard helicopters continue to combat the Meyers Fire near Philipsburg and another helicopter is operating on fires near Kalispell. A fourth helicopter will arrive in Missoula starting Monday to begin fire operations.

Stay tuned to your Montana Public Radio station for any breaking fire news, and find the latest Montana wildfire news here.

