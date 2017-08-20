Lolo Peak Fire Evac Update

From the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, 8/20, 12 p.m.

"***LOLO PEAK FIRE*** Some good news today... prefacing that this incident is not over as there is technically still no containment and fire dangers still exist. Having said that, evacuation orders for Sleeman Creek Road are lifted as of 11am today. Residents are still under evacuation WARNING.

All homes west of Sleeman are still under evacuation ORDER for the time being. Pilot cars will resume on Highway 12 from the west side of Sleeman to Graves Creek. The National Guard is still staged at various points between those 2 locations and sheriff's deputies will continue patrols. Please continue to comply with the evacuation orders and the closed roads. Driving on closed roads outside of the pilot car system or failing to comply with the roadblocks is a criminal offense.

Pertaining to the Highway 93 South corridor, residents with an Old Highway 93 South address will be provided passes to get through the roadblocks and back into their homes. Residents will be allowed to return to their homes between Old Highway 93 South and Highway 93 South. Important, the passes for old 93 residents can only be obtained at the 93 and Rowan roadblock.

Residents West of old highway 93 South are still under evacuation ORDER and roads are still closed. Missoula county deputies will provide emergency escorts for residence if needed. To inquire about an escort call, Captain Burt at 529-0430."