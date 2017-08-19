MTPR

Lolo Peak Fire Photos

By MTPR News 48 minutes ago
  • Smoke plume from the Lolo Peak fire as seen from Missoula the evening of 8/18.
    Anne Hosler
    Anne Hosler

Photos from the Lolo Peak Fire, 8/17 through 8/19.

Lolo Peak Firefighter Injured Saturday Afternoon

By 5 hours ago
Inciweb

About noon Saturday, a firefighter was hit by a rock and took a fall near the ski area at McClain Creek. 

Lolo Peak Fire Activity Picking Up Near Florence

By 3 hours ago
Inciweb

Fire activity is picking up above the Florence area in the Bitterroot Valley at this hour. 

A Quick Reminder On This Critical Fire Day

By 7 hours ago
U.S. Forest Service

As the Lolo Peak Fire made its major run along Highway 12 Friday night, somebody decided to launch a drone to capture some dramatic video or pictures. This irresponsible behavior forced fire managers to shut down critical air operations over the fire area.

No Homes Or Structures Lost In Lolo Peak Fire Friday Night

By 10 hours ago
The east side of the Lolo Peak Fire, via a map generated by an infrared flight early Saturday morning
Eric Whitney

Fire Information Officer Bill Queen says the Lolo Peak Fire only jumped the primary containment line in one place last night, in the Maple Creek drainage. But he says no additional homes or structures were lost last night. The fire grew by about 9,000 acres last night, and it's total size is now 27,906 acres. 

We will update this post with additional information as it becomes available. 

Montana Wildfire Roundup For August 18, 2017

By MTPR News Aug 18, 2017
Evacuation and warning areas for the Lolo Peak Fire, August 18, 2017.

As of 6:40 p.m. there is a new evacuation order along the north side of Highway 12, west of Stella Blue Dr., including all of Sleeman Creek Rd. The order does not include Stella Blue Dr.