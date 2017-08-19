Lolo Peak Fire Photos

As the Lolo Peak Fire made its major run along Highway 12 Friday night, somebody decided to launch a drone to capture some dramatic video or pictures. This irresponsible behavior forced fire managers to shut down critical air operations over the fire area.
Fire Information Officer Bill Queen says the Lolo Peak Fire only jumped the primary containment line in one place last night, in the Maple Creek drainage. But he says no additional homes or structures were lost last night. The fire grew by about 9,000 acres last night, and it's total size is now 27,906 acres.
We will update this post with additional information as it becomes available.