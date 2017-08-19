Lolo Peak Firefighter Injured Saturday Afternoon

About noon Saturday, a firefighter was hit by a rock and took a fall near the ski area at McClain Creek.

The firefighter sustained a broken arm and was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Missoula. As more information is available, it will be sent out.

Meanwhile, we're passing along this note sent to us today by Missoula County:

"Cash donations are the best and easiest way to help friends and neighbors impacted by wildfires around Missoula. When making a cash donation it is very important to know that your donations are made to a trusted organization that is qualified to handle and disperse funds properly. For this reason, Missoula County has designated United Way of Missoula County as the repository of funds to aid fire victims, with 100% of all donations going to that purpose. Just click the 'Donate Now' button.

United Way’s website is currently being updated to include a 2017 Fire Fund option. Until this designation is live, all online donations made this weekend to United Way’s Community Impact Fund will go to fire victims.

As in the past during similar disasters, United Way and 2-1-1 - the Human Resource Council's helpline - will administer the fund, carefully screening all requests so that funds go to those most in need."