Lolo Peak Firefighter Injured Saturday Afternoon

About noon Saturday, a firefighter was hit by a rock and took a fall near the ski area at McClain Creek. 

The firefighter sustained a broken arm and was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Missoula. As more information is available, it will be sent out.

Meanwhile, we're passing along this note sent to us today by Missoula County:

"Cash donations are the best and easiest way to help friends and neighbors impacted by wildfires around Missoula. When making a cash donation it is very important to know that your donations are made to a trusted organization that is qualified to handle and disperse funds properly. For this reason, Missoula County has designated United Way of Missoula County as the repository of funds to aid fire victims, with 100% of all donations going to that purpose. Just click the 'Donate Now' button.

United Way’s website is currently being updated to include a 2017 Fire Fund option. Until this designation is live, all online donations made this weekend to United Way’s Community Impact Fund will go to fire victims.

As in the past during similar disasters, United Way and 2-1-1 - the Human Resource Council's helpline - will administer the fund, carefully screening all requests so that funds go to those most in need."

No Homes Or Structures Lost In Lolo Peak Fire Friday Night

By 4 hours ago
The east side of the Lolo Peak Fire, via a map generated by an infrared flight early Saturday morning
Eric Whitney

Fire Information Officer Bill Queen says the Lolo Peak Fire only jumped the primary containment line in one place last night, in the Maple Creek drainage. But he says no additional homes or structures were lost last night. The fire grew by about 9,000 acres last night, and it's total size is now 27,906 acres. 

We will update this post with additional information as it becomes available. 

A Quick Reminder On This Critical Fire Day

By 2 hours ago
U.S. Forest Service

As the Lolo Peak Fire made its major run along Highway 12 Friday night, somebody decided to launch a drone to capture some dramatic video or pictures. This irresponsible behavior forced fire managers to shut down critical air operations over the fire area.

Seeley Lake Opens To Recreation As 'Super Scoopers' Exit

By Maxine Speier 19 hours ago
A super scooper plane loads up at Seeley Lake on the evening of August 1, while fighting the Rice Ridge Fire visible in the background.
Eric Whitney

The waters of Seeley Lake were reopened for recreational use earlier Friday.

Kristen Miller, a spokesperson for the Rice Ridge Fire, says the lake reopened because super scooper planes that had been pulling water from the lake were no longer being used on the fire.

Montana Getting FEMA Funds To Help Lolo Peak Firefighting Efforts

By 20 hours ago
Lolo Peak Fire, August 10, 2017.
Inciweb

Montana will be getting FEMA funding to help with the costs of the Lolo Peak Fire.

Federal Emergency Management Agency spokesman Jerry DeFelice says funding is now available to pay 75 percent of the state’s eligible firefighting cost on the Lolo Peak Fire.