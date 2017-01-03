Longtime University Of Montana President George Dennison Dies

George Dennison, the University of Montana’s longest serving president, died today at age 81.

University of Montana Interim President Sheila Stearns issued the following statement just after 1 PM today:

"Dear Colleagues and Friends,

Today, one of the University of Montana’s most ardent supporters and visionary leaders has passed. President Emeritus George M. Dennison passed away this morning, surrounded by family and loved ones after a courageous battle with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. He was 81. A full obituary will appear in the next several days. The family is planning for a Celebration of Life in May; details will be shared as soon as they are available. Please keep the Dennison Family in your thoughts during the difficult days ahead.

Sincerely,

Sheila M. Stearns

President"

Dennision attended UM as a student in the early 1960’s, came back to Montana after serving in various administrative capacities at institutions such as Western Michigan University, the Universities of Arkansas and Washington and Colorado State University in Fort Collins.

His tenure as UM’s President started in August of 1990.

He retired exactly 20 years later.

Among his accomplishments: Student enrollment increased nearly 50 percent from 1990 to 2009, fundraising for construction, expansion and remodeling at UM increased substantiall, and UM’s endowment ballooned from just over $17 million dollars to $120 million dollars.

Dennison’s biography of Montana naturalist Morton J. Elrod, was published in September.

We’ll have more on the life and legacy of former University of Montana President George Dennison, soon on Montana Public Radio.