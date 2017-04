The Low-Light Vocal Ambiance Of Jake Koelzer ("Musicians' Spotlight," February 23 and April 20, 2017)

Jake Koelzer, formerly of Bozeman, Montana, brings his blend of jazz-inspired blue-eyed soul to Musicians’ Spotlight. Koelzer writes texturally rich songs that are "beautiful, thoughtful, complicated, and yet completely approachable, with lyrics are smart, compelling, and meaningful."

(Broadcast: "Musicians' Spotlight," 2/23/17 and 4/20/17. Listen weekly on on the radio Thursdays, 7:30 p.m., or via podcast.)