'The Mad Apprentice': Logan Reviews

By 46 minutes ago
  • Penguin Random House/Puffin Books

The Mad Apprentice is the second book in the Forbidden Library series. It's predecessor, The Forbidden Library, was exciting and, in it, Alice was bound to a creature called "The Dragon" even though it was more of a huge black lizard, but apparently that still qualifies as a dragon.

You might remember from my review of The Forbidden Library that Alice can summon creatures from books by pulling on a mental thread. The mental thread she used for "The Dragon" is black and feels like it is wrapped in obsidian. It is heavy and she can't quite summon "The Dragon" yet, but she is bound to it. 

In The Mad Apprentice they find out that Esaw, the master of Vespidian, a fairy from the previous book, is dead – killed by his apprentice, Jacob – morbid, but important for the plot. Apparently Jacob went crazy somewhere along the way. Now they are trying to capture him or kill him.  Alice is joined once again by Isaac, and by some new people including Dex, a girl who is named after the Telchine. As well as Garrett, a fellow who can turn himself into shadows apparently. The Dragon talks to Alice, which helps them track down Jacob, the apprentice who killed his master. Towards the end, Alice is able to summon the dragon, but she passes out. It's still pretty amazing because then they're able to solve the mystery surrounding Jacob.

I would recommend this book for 3rd-4th grade and up because it is exciting, suspenseful, and it is absolutely amazing.

This has been Logan with a review of The Mad Apprentice, by Django Wexler. Thanks for Listening!

Logan H. Wilson is an 11-year-old boy from Missoula, Montana. He loves reading, of course, and is rarely seen without a book. His favorite authors include J.K. Rowling, Tolkien, Brian Jacques, and Christopher Paolini. The Eragon books are one of his favorite series. In addition to reading, he is a serious rock hound who likes looking for crystals and collecting interesting rocks.  He is also interested in art and chemistry. When he grows up, he wants to be an inorganic chemist who reviews books in his spare time.

