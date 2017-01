Mary Chapin Carpenter And The Things That We Are Made Of ("Musicians' Spotlight," November 10, 2016 and January 26, 2017)

Multiple Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter returns to Musicians’ Spotlight for a conversation with John Floridis from her Virginia home, highlighting her most recent recording, the critically-acclaimed album, "The Things That We Are Made Of."

(Broadcast: "Musicians' Spotlight," 11/10/16 and 1/26/17. Listen weekly on on the radio Thursdays, 7:30 p.m., or via podcast.)