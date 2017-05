The Memphis Soul/Montana Shuffle Of Joan Zen and Jason Hicks ("Musician's Spotlight," May 4, 2017)

Missoula-area musicians and life partners Joan Zen and Jason Hicks discuss their longtime musical collaboration, most of whose incarnations bear Joan's name. Their most recent collection of original funk, soul and reggae is called "This Is The Fortunate Life." Zen and Hicks are John Floridis's guests this week on "Musician's Spotlight."

(Broadcast: "Musician's Spotlight," 5/4/17. Listen on the radio Thursdays, 7:30 p.m., or via podcast.)