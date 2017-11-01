MTPR

Mineral County Jail Closes Due To Lack Of Jailers

By MTPR News 44 minutes ago

The only jail in Mineral County has closed because of a lack of jailers.

The last inmate at the jail was due to be transported Wednesday as county leaders deal with the problem.

They say low pay has consistently led to high employee turnover. One of the most recently resigned employees cited workplace conditions as an even greater concern in a public "exit interview" on Youtube.

With only two officers to oversee the jail 24 hours a day, Mineral County commissioners decided to shut it down. Commissioner Duane Simons says the board will meet Friday to brainstorm ways to keep the jail open, including a possible levy, which voters have previously rejected.

"So we’re looking for alternatives and we hope that this is just a temporary shutdown, but I guess time will tell."

The jail's 15 prisoners were moved to other facilities. Three nonviolent prisoners were released on their own recognizance.

Tags: 
Mineral County
Mineral County Jail
Duane Simons

