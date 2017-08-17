MTPR

Missoula County May Call For National Guard Help With Fire Evacuations

By 1 hour ago
  • Perimeter of the Lolo Peak Fire (in red) as of the afternoon of August 17, 2017.
    Inciweb

The 15,000 acre Lolo Peak Fire is quickly outgrowing law enforcement’s ability to secure the estimated 600 homes now evacuated along the Highway 93 and Highway 12 corridors.

Missoula County Commissioners are now considering turning to the Montana National Guard for help.

Missoula County’s Emergency Management Director, Adriane Beck says they’d be, "essentially manning roadblocks, denying entry to anyone not allowed to be in those areas; primarily from a security standpoint for the homes, but then also to keep people out of a potentially hazardous situation."

Beck says Missoula County Commissioners have not yet made a formal request to state officials for Guard assistance but were encouraged to do so by the Missoula and Ravalli County Sheriff’s Departments as well as the team managing the Lolo Peak Fire.

Governor Steve Bullock in July – and again last week – declared a fire emergency proclamation that frees up the National Guard to help with just such a crisis.

The Guard was deployed in Missoula County under very similar circumstances back in 2013 when the Lolo Complex of fires burned along Highway 12.

Tags: 
wildfire
Missoula County
Adriene Beck
Montana National Guard

