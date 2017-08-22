Missoula's Russell Street Bridge Closed Aug 29 - 30

The Montana Department of Transportation and the City of Missoula announced today that resurfacing work on the Russell Street Bridge will take place on August 29 and 30, requiring closure of the bridge to through traffic both days.

On Tuesday, August 29, city road crews will place a new layer of asphalt on the bridge. This work is slated to last 2 days, August 29 and 30. Due to the deteriorating condition of the Russell Street Bridge’s current bridge deck surface, Montana Department of Transportation and the City of Missoula have determined that maintenance is required to accommodate the high volume of traffic anticipated while the current structure remains in use.

“As we get closer to another Montana winter, we want to ensure the safety of the traveling public,” said Ed Toavs, District Administrator with Montana Department of Transportation. “This resurfacing work will help reduce the amount of potholes and bumps until the bridge is replaced”

Drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians are asked to plan alternate routes, obey all signage, and remember that fines double in work zones. Additionally, travelers are asked not to enter the work zone at any time while the closure is in place.

Questions or concerns may be addressed to Ed Toavs at 406- 523-5800