MTPR

Moderate To Heavy Snow Headed For Parts Of Western Montana

By 1 hour ago
  • Starting Monday night, a weather system will bring periods of moderate to heavy snow across western Montana and central Idaho.
    Starting Monday night, a weather system will bring periods of moderate to heavy snow across western Montana and central Idaho.
    National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys, as well as the Seeley-Swan and Lower Clark Fork regions beginning at 11:00 p.m. tonight.

Here’s Dave Noble, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service’s Missoula office:

"We’re expecting snow to develop late tonight into Tuesday morning, and it’s going to be moderate to heavy intensities at times. We’re expecting 5 to 9 inches in the Missoula Valley into the northern Bitterroot Valley and 4 to 6 inches for the southern Bitterroot Valley."

The storm is due to the combined effects of a cold front and Pacific moisture moving into the area.

"The winds are going to start to kick up by tomorrow afternoon-evening and could see some pretty gusty winds, especially in the canyons. That’s going to cause blowing snow, reducing visibility at times."

Noble says to be prepared for travel delays tomorrow morning with slick conditions and low-visibility from the falling snow.

Tags: 
weather
snow
National Weather Service
Missoula Montana
Seeley Lake Montana
Bitterroot Valley
Dave Noble

Related Content

Meteorologist: Why Montana Forecasts Are 'The Most Challenging' In The Country

By Dec 2, 2016
Marty Whitmore is the warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula.
Josh Burnham

With the first big winter storm of the season headed to western Montana, Marty Whitmore, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula joins Michael Marsolek to talk weather. Whitmore previews the incoming storm, explains what those weather zones (pictured above) mean , and talks about why western Montana is one of the most challenging places to forecast in the country.