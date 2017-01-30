Moderate To Heavy Snow Headed For Parts Of Western Montana

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys, as well as the Seeley-Swan and Lower Clark Fork regions beginning at 11:00 p.m. tonight.

Here’s Dave Noble, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service’s Missoula office:

"We’re expecting snow to develop late tonight into Tuesday morning, and it’s going to be moderate to heavy intensities at times. We’re expecting 5 to 9 inches in the Missoula Valley into the northern Bitterroot Valley and 4 to 6 inches for the southern Bitterroot Valley."

The storm is due to the combined effects of a cold front and Pacific moisture moving into the area.

"The winds are going to start to kick up by tomorrow afternoon-evening and could see some pretty gusty winds, especially in the canyons. That’s going to cause blowing snow, reducing visibility at times."

Noble says to be prepared for travel delays tomorrow morning with slick conditions and low-visibility from the falling snow.