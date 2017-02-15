MTPR

Montana Bill Takes Aim At The Gender Pay Gap

By 6 minutes ago
  • Supporters of a bill to create a so-called Montana Paycheck Transparency Act say it will help make sure men and women are paid equally for doing equal work.
    Supporters of a bill to create a so-called Montana Paycheck Transparency Act say it will help make sure men and women are paid equally for doing equal work.
    seniorliving.org

Supporters of a bill to create a so-called Montana Paycheck Transparency Act say it will help make sure men and women are paid equally for doing equal work.

Diane Sands, a Missoula Democrat, introduced Senate Bill 217 Wednesday morning in the state Senate.

"The issue of paycheck equity is a very serious matter for all Montanans, men and women both, for our families, and this bill tries to address a part of that problem," says Sands.

Sands' bill comes out of Governor Steve Bullock's Equal Pay for Equal Work task force, which was originally created in 2013.

Similar legislation to create a paycheck transparency act failed during the last legislative session.

According the governor's task force, women earn about 67 percent of men's median earnings in Montana, ranking the state 39th in the nation for gender pay equity. That rate is reportedly higher for women who are in the workforce full time.

Commissioner of Montana's Department of Labor and Industry Pam Bucy, who also served as co-chair of the governor's task force, testified before lawmakers in support of the bill.  

She says while the state does have laws that make it illegal for employers to pay people differently based on gender, the proposed legislation would help close the wage gap between men and women:

"By prohibiting employers from retaliating against their labor force for sharing their own wage, salary and benefit information. Studies have shown that employers with greater wage transparency corresponded to greater rates of pay equity."

Bucy is citing a 2016 article from the Wall Street Journal.

Bucy says as Montana faces a worker shortage, Senate Bill 217 will help workers get into the workforce and advance in their careers.

No one testified against the bill.

But some Senate committee members expressed concern that the bill would create additional ways for employees, who are unhappy with their pay, to sue employers, regardless of their value as an worker.  

The Senate Business, Labor and Economic Affairs committee did not immediately vote on the bill.

Tags: 
SB-217
Montana Legislature
gender equity
jobs
Equal Pay For Equal Work Task Force
Diane Sands
Steve Bullock
Pam Bucy

Related Content

Budget Cuts Will Cripple Montana's Already Overburdened Public Defenders, Attorneys Say

By 22 hours ago
Montana Capitol.
William Marcus

This week, lawmakers are considering how to fund the Office of the State Public Defender, that provides legal counsel to people who couldn’t otherwise afford it.

During the last two days of hearings, attorneys from across the state gathered in a small third floor room in the Capitol, telling lawmakers about budget cuts that they say are adding to their already burdened work.

Bill To Eliminate Montana Office Of Political Practices Advances

By Feb 14, 2017
Rep. Derek Skees is the sponsor of House Bill 340, which would elimnate Montana's Office of Political Practices.
Freddy Monares - UM Legislative News Service

In a late vote Monday evening, a Republican-backed bill to eliminate the state’s office of political practices took another step forward, passing in the Montana House of Representatives.

The bill to dismantle the state's Office of Political Practices passed largely on party lines as Republicans muscled House Bill 340 through its first key vote on the House floor.

Bill Would Add Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity To Montana's Non-discrimination Law

By Cole Grant - UM Legislative News Service 22 hours ago
Montana Capitol.
William Marcus

On Wednesday, a bill that would make it unlawful to discriminate against anyone based on their gender identity or expression or sexual orientation will have a hearing at the Montana Legislature. Montana law already protects against discrimination based on sex, race, and creed.

Bill Would Give Foster Children More Say In Planning Their Future

By Freddy Monares - UM Legislative News Service Feb 13, 2017
Helena resident Lina Havron shared a story of a foster child named Charlie during testimony on the bill Monday.
Freddy Monares

Lawmakers in Helena are considering a bill that would allow foster children over the age of 14 to be involved in the planning process about their living situation as they age out of foster care.