Montana Commissioner Of Labor And Industry Resigning To Join Helena Law Firm

After almost five years on the job, Montana’s Commissioner of Labor and Industry, Pam Bucy, is moving into the private sector.

“I’m going to stay in Helena. I’m going to join a law firm, The Taylor Luther Group. We’ll be focusing primarily on business and employment law and government relations,” Bucy says.

Governor Steve Bullock appointed Bucy to serve as Montana’s Labor Commissioner in 2013. Prior to that she’d served as the agency’s administrative counsel for three years.

Bucy describes leaving her post as "bittersweet."

“I’ve learned so much about workforce development, unemployment, workers compensation. Truly, it’s a little awe-inspiring to play this sort of role in running the state of Montana,” she says.

Bucy, on the other hand, says she will not miss the divisive politics and occasional negativity that she says are part and parcel of government work.

“You will never, ever in my career hear me complain, or say that state workers don’t work hard. I have witnessed first hand some of the hardest-working, smartest, most thoughtful people I’ve ever known,” Bucy says.

Governor Bullock says Montana achieved success across all workforce segments during Bucy’s term. An interim Labor Commissioner will be named before her September 7 departure.

Related Content

Montana Schools Prepare For $19 Million Funding Cut

Funding for public education in Montana will decrease by about $19 million over the next two years, as declines in state revenues mean across-the-board budget reductions to state agencies.

More than $97 million in state budget reductions are scheduled to kick in August 15, and, across the state,, school districts are preparing to adapt to their share of the cut.

Funding for public education in Montana will decrease by about $19 million over the next two years as declines in state revenues mean across-the-board budget reductions to state agencies.

County Election Officials, Secretary Of State Clash Over Election Security

By Aug 10, 2017
County election officials criticized Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton Thursday morning for his repeated allegations of voter fraud, and for poor communication with them since taking office.
Corin Cates-Carney

County election officials criticized Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton Thursday morning for his repeated allegations of voter fraud, and for poor communication with them since taking office. County officials aired their grievances during a speech by Stapleton at a training session at the Montana Clerk and Recorder Convention in Fairmont.

The Secretary of State and county election officials have butted heads ever since Stapleton took office.

State's Budget Woes Mean Less Money To Lure Tourists

By Aug 8, 2017
Overview of tourist spending in Montana.
University of Montana Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research

Montana’s budget to entice tourists to the state is about to take a multimillion dollar hit. Next week, budget reductions triggered by lower than expected state revenue will make Montana less competitive, officials say.

Last year, tourists spent about $3.5 billion in Montana, according to the University of Montana’s Institute for Tourism and Recreation.

Legal Wrangling Continues Over Montana 'Locker Room Privacy' Initiative

By Aug 8, 2017

Montana’s Supreme Court has ordered Attorney General Tim Fox to respond to the American Civil Liberties Union’s complaint about the language of a so-called "bathroom privacy" ballot initiative.

On Monday the court gave Fox 20 days to explain why the ballot language his office wrote for the initiative being promoted by the Montana Family Foundation is fair and accurate.