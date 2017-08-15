Montana Commissioner Of Labor And Industry Resigning To Join Helena Law Firm

After almost five years on the job, Montana’s Commissioner of Labor and Industry, Pam Bucy, is moving into the private sector.

“I’m going to stay in Helena. I’m going to join a law firm, The Taylor Luther Group. We’ll be focusing primarily on business and employment law and government relations,” Bucy says.

Governor Steve Bullock appointed Bucy to serve as Montana’s Labor Commissioner in 2013. Prior to that she’d served as the agency’s administrative counsel for three years.

Bucy describes leaving her post as "bittersweet."

“I’ve learned so much about workforce development, unemployment, workers compensation. Truly, it’s a little awe-inspiring to play this sort of role in running the state of Montana,” she says.

Bucy, on the other hand, says she will not miss the divisive politics and occasional negativity that she says are part and parcel of government work.

“You will never, ever in my career hear me complain, or say that state workers don’t work hard. I have witnessed first hand some of the hardest-working, smartest, most thoughtful people I’ve ever known,” Bucy says.

Governor Bullock says Montana achieved success across all workforce segments during Bucy’s term. An interim Labor Commissioner will be named before her September 7 departure.