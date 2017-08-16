Montana Congressional Delegation Denounces Charlottesville Bigotry

All three members of Montana’s congressional delegation have now commented on the events in Charlottesville.

Senator Jon Tester made these comments to Yellowstone Public radio Wednesday:

“Look, this is unacceptable behavior, this kind of hatred isn’t something we shouldn’t be tolerating in this country, and I would hope we snuff this out as quick as possible because its not healthy for the country at all, and it’s just very disturbing."

On Saturday, Senator Steve Daines appeared on television on Fox News, calling the then-still unfolding events in Charlottesville, “repugnant.”

"This is bigotry, this is racism, this is hatred. These are views that we as the American people need to unite and reject," Dianes said.

Representative Greg Gianforte commented on Facebook Sunday, saying, “I wholeheartedly reject the vile hatred and disgusting bigotry that was on display in #Charlottesville. Those who embrace such views do not represent the values the built our great nation." Gianforte said he and his wife were praying for the victims of the, “senseless violence.”

Today, Senator Tester also addressed President Trump’s response to Charlottesville:

"It could’ve been a stronger statement at the beginning, it should’ve been – it wasn’t – he did come out with a stronger statement Sunday, and then yesterday backpedaled on that, which is unfortunate, because this is the greatest country on earth and it is the greatest country on earth because we have been able to put the kind of white supremacy and Nazi-ism to bed. We need to keep it there.”

Senator Tester was in Billings today to visit the interagency fire center there.