Montana Delegation Seeks Repeal Of REAL ID

By 2 hours ago
  • Federal officials say starting January 30, Montana residents won’t be able to use their driver’s licenses to access military bases, power plants and federal facilities.
Montana’s congressional delegation is seeking to overturn federal mandates for driver's licenses. Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester and Representative Ryan Zinke announced on Thursday they’ve introduced legislation that would repeal the Real ID Act of 2005.

Senator Steve Daines:

"The REAL ID Act infringes on Montanans' privacy and civil liberties and is not what Montanans want."

Montana’s elected officials have fought REAL ID for years, describing it as a federal overreach that puts personal information at risk.

The act established minimum security standards for state licenses at the recommendation of the 9/11 Commission.

Montana is one of seven states not in compliance with the act.

The Department of Homeland Security rejected Montana’s request to delay implementation of the Real ID Act last November.

Federal officials say starting January 30, Montana residents won’t be able to use their driver’s licenses to access military bases, power plants and federal facilities. Unless the state complies with Real ID, Montanans will need another form of ID to board commercial flights in 2018.

